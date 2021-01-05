York-Adams League packed with girls' basketball talent heading into 2021 season

ROB ROSE

The Y-A League season is set to start on Friday.

Two of the reigning division players of the year are back in 2021.

Delone Catholic returns four juniors from a dominant team last season.

The York-Adams League basketball season is set to finally begin on Friday evening after a pair of delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it does, the games will look and feel much different. No visiting fans will be allowed and crowds will be limited to meet state requirements. All players and coaches will be required to wear masks at all times, unless they get a medical exemption.

No matter how different the atmosphere of the contests will be, once the season tips off there will be a lot of premier girls' players and teams returning for the York-Adams League.

So, with the season set to start in a few days, let’s take a look at some of the top returning talent in the league.

Red Lion senior Makiah Shaw: The 6-foot, 2-inch senior was fourth in the league in scoring at 15.6 points per game en route to being named the Y-A D-I Player of the Year.

The Millersville University recruit will be a candidate to repeat as the division’s premier player, but doesn’t lack help on the Lions’ roster. Seniors Asia Eames, Chloe Tollinger and Julia Beiler all were Y-A D-I honorable-mention members last season and should help Red Lion compete for the division title. Last year, Red Lion finished 21-8 and qualified for the state 6-A playoffs.

Northeastern senior Jordyn Jennings: Despite leading the Y-A League in scoring at 16.9 ppg last year, Jennings was just a Y-A D-II second team all-star. With an extra year of experience, Jennings will have a shot to crack the first team after her final season leading the Bobcats.

Spring Grove senior Ella Kale: The Rockets graduated a trio of all-stars, but return their top scorer from last season. Kale was fifth in the Y-A League at 14.7 ppg and should be a lock to repeat as a Y-A D-I first-team all-star in 2021. Spring Grove finished 18-9 a season ago and qualified for the state 5-A playoffs.

Dallastown junior D’Shantae Edwards: The Wildcats’ point guard will look to build on a breakout sophomore season in her first campaign without standout Aniya Matthews, who is playing at Temple. Edwards averaged 10.4 ppg as a Y-A D-I all-star last season and will likely increase that number this year. The Wildcats finished 19-10 last season.

Central York senior Sarah Berman and sophomore Bella Chimienti: The Panthers reached the District 3 6-A title game last season and will rely on these two girls to repeat their successful campaign. Berman was a Y-A D-I first-team all-star in 2020 after she averaged 11.7 ppg, while Chimienti made the second team as a freshman. Central finished 23-5 and advanced to the state 6-A quarterfinals before the coronavirus outbreak ended the season. The Panthers also won the Y-A D-I and Y-A playoff crowns.

Gettysburg juniors Anne Bair and Camryn Felix: The Warriors were dominant last season, finishing at 28-3, and return a pair of the league’s top players. Bair averaged 10.2 ppg during her Y-A D-II first-team all-star season, while Felix was a second-team all-star and posted a 9.3 ppg mark. Gettysburg is the defending Y-A D-II and District 3 Class 5-A champion. The Warriors had advanced to the PIAA 5-A state quarterfinals before the season was prematurely ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bair has already received some NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

Eastern York senior Mara Weaver and junior Breana Grim: Weaver and Grim posted nearly identical scoring averages last season, with Weaver at 11.3 ppg and Grim at 11.2 ppg. Weaver returns to the Golden Knights after a Y-A D-II first-team all-star season, while Grim will look to build on a big sophomore season, where she was named to the honorable-mention squad. Eastern finished 18-9 last season and advanced to the second round of the state 4-A playoffs.

Bermudian Springs juniors Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault: The Eagles shouldn’t have any issues scoring this season with this pair back on the team. Chenault averaged 13.2 ppg, while Oehmig put up 13.1 ppg and both of the Bermudian standouts were named to the Y-A D-III first-team all-star squad. The Eagles were 20-7 a season ago and qualified for the state 4-A playoffs.

Delone Catholic juniors Giana Hoddinott, Abby Jacoby, Abby Vingsen and Maggie Hughes: The Squirettes were poised for another postseason run before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 campaign, but are ready to compete again in 2021. Hoddinot is the reigning Y-A D-III Player of the Year after she averaged 13.5 ppg, while Jacoby, Vingsen and Hughes all were members of Y-A all-star teams in 2020. Delone, which won the state 3-A title in 2019, finished 26-1 last year, won Y-A D-III and District 3 3-A titles and had advanced to the state 3-A quarterfinals before the coronavirus ended the season. This season, Delone has been forced to move up to 4-A because of the state's competitive balance rule, which moves up teams that have earned six "success points" and have at least one transfer player. Delone unsuccessfully appealed that ruling.

