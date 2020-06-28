York Tech hires familiar face to head its new varsity girls' basketball program

STEVE HEISER

York Tech has hired a new varsity girls' basketball coach.

John Glass will take over the program for the 2020-2021 season.

Tech has not had its own varsity girls' basketball program since 1993.

Thursday, at York Tech's Joint Operating Committee meeting, John Glass was hired to head the Spartans' program starting with the 2020-2021 season.

His hiring was announced by Tech athletic director Rob Caruso.

Glass is a familiar face in the Tech community. He graduated from Tech in 1990 and is now the owner of Glass Construction.

Glass returned to Tech in 2007 and has been the head girls' volleyball coach for 13 years. Glass was also instrumental in starting the first girls' junior high basketball program at Tech. That program has had Glass at the helm in all nine years of its existence.

Glass has also been used occasionally as a substitute teacher in Tech's construction program.

Glass started his coaching career in 1990. He's coached basketball at St. Rose of Lima, West York, York Catholic and Spring Grove. He's also coached soccer, track and softball.

In recent years, female players at Tech have competed for the York Country Day program under a cooperative agreement permitted by PIAA rules. Under that co-op, YCD was the host school and hired the head coach.

Previously, Caruso said Tech had 14 players competing on the YCD team last year.

Now, with the opening of a new gymnasium set for October, Tech has decided to restart its own varsity girls’ basketball program. The addition of the new gym gives the school adequate space to add a varsity girls' program.

According to records at The York Dispatch, Tech has not fielded its own girls’ basketball program in the York-Adams League since the 1992-93 season, when the Spartans finished 0-18 overall and 0-16 in Y-A D-II. Before that, Tech last fielded a girls’ team in the 1986-87 season. That team was also winless in league action.

According to Dispatch records, Tech fielded a Y-A girls’ team from 1975-76 through 1986-87, winning a total of 11 games in Y-A competition during that span. Tech's best-ever season was a 5-17 mark in 1979-1980.

Last year, the YCD-Tech co-op girls’ team went 9-13.

Under co-op rules, the school’s classification for PIAA purposes is determined by the enrollment of co-op members added together. Because Tech is a large-enrollment school, the YCD-Tech co-op team was considered a 6-A school — the largest classification in PIAA competition. The team’s schedule, however, featured almost exclusively smaller schools, mostly from Class 1-A.

Caruso said the new Tech girls’ team will not be a Y-A member, at least not at first. Instead, Tech will be considered an independent program.

Caruso said Tech will most likely petition to be accepted into the York-Adams League starting with the 2022-2023 scheduling cycle.

At this time, Caruso said YCD plans on keep its own varsity program and dissolved the co-op, which should allow YCD to compete as a 1-A program.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.