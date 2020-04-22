Buy Photo Alli Campbell is shown here at left in a file photo while playing against York Catholic. The Bellwood-Antis standout is the state 2-A Player of the Year for a third straight season. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Notre Dame recruit headlines the small-school all-state girls' basketball teams released by the Pennsylvania sports writers on Wednesday.

Bellwood-Antis' Alli Campbell is the unanimous state 2-A Player of the Year. It was the third straight year that the soon-to-be Irish player won the award.

The 6-footer averaged 28.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.3 steals in leading the Blue Devils to a 26-2 record in 2019-2020. Her team, coming off back-to-back state crowns, won an Inter-County Conference title and a spot in the PIAA quarterfinals in 2020. The 2020 season was not completed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 10, she became the 10th Pennsylvania girl to score 3,000 points in her career. She finished with 3,019 points.

Malia Magestro was the state 1-A Player of the Year after averaging 26.7 points and leading Kennedy Catholic to a fourth consecutive District 10 championship. The 5-8 guard has signed with Youngstown State. Her 2,169 points are second in Mercer County history.

A former all-state first-team player when she was at Altoona, Kristi Kaack was voted the state 2-A Coach of the Year for Bishop Guilfoyle, which won the District 6 title, advanced to the state quarterfinals and finished 22-6.

Jenkintown’s Jim Romano is the state 1-A Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 27-0 record, a state quarterfinal berth and a District 1 crown.

There were no players from York or Adams counties on the 2-A or 1-A all-state teams.

Four York-Adams players had previously earned 2020 all-state honors. Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer was a first-team pick in 3-A. Earning third-team honors were Red Lion's Makiah Shaw (6-A), Gettysburg's Anne Bair (5-A) and Delone's Giana Hoddinott (3-A).

2020 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAMS

CLASS 2-A

Player of the Year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis

Coach of the Year: Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle

First Team

Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 28.6

Jojo Lacey, Westtown, 6-0, Sr., 12.0

Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-7, Sr., 29.5

Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-10, Sr., 18.6

Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-1, Sr., 25.8

Second Team

Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 8.7

Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Jr., 12.5

Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 13.4

Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Sr., 14.5

Natalie Jasper, Ellis, 5-6, Jr, 22.9

Jordan Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Sr., 14.6

Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, Jr., 17.1

Third Team

Diajha Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-6, Sr., 17.7

Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Jr., 17.5

Maya Ettle, Moravian, 6-4, Sr., 12.3

Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Jr., 15.7

Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley, 5-5, Sr., 21.1

Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Jr., 21.5

CLASS 1-A

Player of the Year: Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic

Coach of the Year: Jim Romano, Jenkintown

First Team

Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Sr., 14.6

Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Sr., 16.7

Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 26.7

Paige Mott, Abington Friends, 6-0, Sr., 12.5

Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Jr., 19.1

Second Team

Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, So., 18.2

Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-7, So., 16.0

Taylor Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Sr., 15.7

Maria McConnell, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.0

Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Jr., 16.8

Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.9

Third Team

Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Jr., 13.6

Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day, 6-0, Sr., 15.3

Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 19.0

Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Jr., 14.2

Mackenzie Steele, Susquehanna, 6-1, Sr., 12.4

Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Sr., 19.8