Delone Catholic didn't get a chance to defend its PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball title.
Two Squirettes, however, did receive a nice consolation prize on Tuesday when they earned all-state recognition from Pennsylvania's sports writers.
Senior Brooke Lawyer was named a first-team selection on the 3-A all-state team, while sophomore Giana Hoddinott was a third-team pick. Lawyer, who is headed to Lock Haven to play at the NCAA Division II level, was a second-team all-state pick for the 2018-2019 season, when she helped Delone win the 3-A state crown.
Lawyer and Hoddinott, both listed at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, were the driving forces behind a Delone team that won York-Adams League Division III and District 3 3-A titles. Lawyer averaged 13.8 points per game, while Hoddinott averaged 13.5 ppg. With their help, Delone finished unbeaten in the regular season (22-0) and 26-1 overall.
The Squirettes had cruised to the state 3-A quarterfinals when the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely halted the PIAA playoffs.
Hoddinott had previously been named the Y-A D-III Player of the Year, while Lawyer was a Y-A D-III first-team all-star.
Although they do lose Lawyer next season, the sophomore-dominated Squirettes will return the bulk of their key performers in their attempt to win the program's fifth state championship under longtime head coach Gerry Eckenrode.
The 3-A Player of the Year is Diamond Johnson from Neumann-Goretti, while West Catholic's Beulah Osueke is the 3-A Coach of the Year. Johnson, a 5-5 senior, averaged a whopping 31.0 ppg and has signed to play at the NCAA Division I level with Rutgers. Nuemann-Goretti finished 17-10. District 12 champion West Catholic finished 19-9 and had advanced to the state quarterfinals before the season ended.
The 4-A Player of the Year was Bethlehem Catholic's Taliyah Medina, while Forest Hills' Carol Cecere was the 4-A Coach of the Year. Medina, a 6-foot senior, averaged 14.6 points per game this season for District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic, which finished at 29-0. She's signed with D-I Villanova. District 6 champion Forest Hills was 26-1 and in the state 4-A quarterfinals when the season ended.
Four of the six all-state girls' basketball teams have now been released. The 6-A and 5-A teams were released Monday, while the 4-A and 3-A teams were released Tuesday. Red Lion's Makiah Shaw was a third-team all-state performer in 6-A, while Gettysburg's Anne Bair was a third-team all-state pick in 5-A. There weren't any 4-A all-state selections from the York-Adams League. The 2-A and 1-A all-state teams will be released Wednesday.
PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS
ALL-STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAMS
CLASS 4-A
Player of the Year: Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic
Coach of the Year: Carol Cecere, Forest Hills
First Team
Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 21.9
Kate Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-6, Sr., 25.6
Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.4
Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 22.4
Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.6
Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 16.9
Second Team
Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Jr., 24.3
Lauren Charlton, Dallas, 6-0, Sr., 17.0
Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Sr., 23.4
Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 19.8
Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon, 5-9, Sr., 21.6
Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Jr., 21.6
Third Team
Jhala Bray, McKeesport, 5-8, Sr., 18.2
Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 5-10, Jr., 15.8
Christiane Frye, Central Valley, 5-5, Sr., 19.8
Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 12.3
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, So., 15.3
Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Jr., 18.0
CLASS 3-A
Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the Year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic
First Team
Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr., 16.7
Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr., 31.0
Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-0, So., 21.7
Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 13.8
Destiney, McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 18.6
Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, So., 15.7
Second Team
Antonia Bates, Notre Dame (Green Pond), 6-0, So., 10.8
Denae Carter, St. Basil, 5-11, Jr., 13.0
Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-8, Jr., 17.2
Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Sr., 16.5
Jaylah Robinson, Mastery North, 5-10, So., 16.5
Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Jr., 26.6
Third Team
Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Jr., 19.4
Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, So., 13.5
Jada Lee, Carlynton, 5-6, Sr., 14.5
Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk, 5-9, Sr., 17.2
Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Fr., 16.5
Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr., 13.0
