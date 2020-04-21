Story Highlights Two Delone Catholic players have earned all-state honors in girls' basketball.

Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer was named a Class 3-A all-state first-team girls' basketball performer by Pennsylvania's sports writers. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Delone Catholic didn't get a chance to defend its PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball title.

Two Squirettes, however, did receive a nice consolation prize on Tuesday when they earned all-state recognition from Pennsylvania's sports writers.

Senior Brooke Lawyer was named a first-team selection on the 3-A all-state team, while sophomore Giana Hoddinott was a third-team pick. Lawyer, who is headed to Lock Haven to play at the NCAA Division II level, was a second-team all-state pick for the 2018-2019 season, when she helped Delone win the 3-A state crown.

Lawyer and Hoddinott, both listed at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, were the driving forces behind a Delone team that won York-Adams League Division III and District 3 3-A titles. Lawyer averaged 13.8 points per game, while Hoddinott averaged 13.5 ppg. With their help, Delone finished unbeaten in the regular season (22-0) and 26-1 overall.

The Squirettes had cruised to the state 3-A quarterfinals when the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely halted the PIAA playoffs.

Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Giana Hoddinott, front, is a Class 3-A third-team all-state girls' basketball selection by Pennsylvania's sports writers. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Hoddinott had previously been named the Y-A D-III Player of the Year, while Lawyer was a Y-A D-III first-team all-star.

Although they do lose Lawyer next season, the sophomore-dominated Squirettes will return the bulk of their key performers in their attempt to win the program's fifth state championship under longtime head coach Gerry Eckenrode.

The 3-A Player of the Year is Diamond Johnson from Neumann-Goretti, while West Catholic's Beulah Osueke is the 3-A Coach of the Year. Johnson, a 5-5 senior, averaged a whopping 31.0 ppg and has signed to play at the NCAA Division I level with Rutgers. Nuemann-Goretti finished 17-10. District 12 champion West Catholic finished 19-9 and had advanced to the state quarterfinals before the season ended.

The 4-A Player of the Year was Bethlehem Catholic's Taliyah Medina, while Forest Hills' Carol Cecere was the 4-A Coach of the Year. Medina, a 6-foot senior, averaged 14.6 points per game this season for District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic, which finished at 29-0. She's signed with D-I Villanova. District 6 champion Forest Hills was 26-1 and in the state 4-A quarterfinals when the season ended.

Four of the six all-state girls' basketball teams have now been released. The 6-A and 5-A teams were released Monday, while the 4-A and 3-A teams were released Tuesday. Red Lion's Makiah Shaw was a third-team all-state performer in 6-A, while Gettysburg's Anne Bair was a third-team all-state pick in 5-A. There weren't any 4-A all-state selections from the York-Adams League. The 2-A and 1-A all-state teams will be released Wednesday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS

ALL-STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAMS

CLASS 4-A

Player of the Year: Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic

Coach of the Year: Carol Cecere, Forest Hills

First Team

Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 21.9

Kate Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-6, Sr., 25.6

Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.4

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 22.4

Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.6

Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 16.9

Second Team

Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Jr., 24.3

Lauren Charlton, Dallas, 6-0, Sr., 17.0

Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Sr., 23.4

Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 19.8

Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon, 5-9, Sr., 21.6

Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Jr., 21.6

Third Team

Jhala Bray, McKeesport, 5-8, Sr., 18.2

Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 5-10, Jr., 15.8

Christiane Frye, Central Valley, 5-5, Sr., 19.8

Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 12.3

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, So., 15.3

Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Jr., 18.0

CLASS 3-A

Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic

First Team

Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr., 16.7

Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr., 31.0

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-0, So., 21.7

Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 13.8

Destiney, McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 18.6

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, So., 15.7

Second Team

Antonia Bates, Notre Dame (Green Pond), 6-0, So., 10.8

Denae Carter, St. Basil, 5-11, Jr., 13.0

Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-8, Jr., 17.2

Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Sr., 16.5

Jaylah Robinson, Mastery North, 5-10, So., 16.5

Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Jr., 26.6

Third Team

Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Jr., 19.4

Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, So., 13.5

Jada Lee, Carlynton, 5-6, Sr., 14.5

Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk, 5-9, Sr., 17.2

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Fr., 16.5

Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr., 13.0