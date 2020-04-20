Story Highlights Pennsylvania's sports writers have announced their 6-A and 5-A all-state teams.

Red Lion's Makiah Shaw is a third-team pick in Class 6-A.

Gettysburg's Anne Bair is a third-team pick in Class 5-A.

The 4-A, 3-A, 2-A and 1-A all-state teams will be announced later this week.

Buy Photo Red Lion's Makiah Shaw has earned third-team all-state recognition in 6-A girls' basketball from Pennsylvania's sports writers. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Makiah Shaw and Anne Bair are two very different players playing two very different positions.

The two York-Adams League standouts, however, do have at least one thing in common. Both have earned third-team big-school all-state recognition from Pennsylvania's sports writers.

Shaw, a 6-foot junior forward from Red Lion, earned her honor in Class 6-A, while Bair, a 5-6 sophomore guard from Gettysburg, was recognized in 5-A.

Shaw was a solid player for the Lions as a sophomore in 2018-2019, averaging just a tick more than nine points per game. She really blossomed as a junior, pumping up her scoring average to 16 points per contest. The York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game.

Her improvement was a major reason that the Lions went from 12-11 in 2018-2019 to 21-8 this past season. The Lions finished second in the final Y-A D-I standings, finished fourth in the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs and qualified for the state playoffs.

Buy Photo Gettysburg's Anne Bair is a third-team Class 5-A all-state girls' basketball selection by Pennsylvania's sports writers. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Bair, meanwhile, was the spark who helped the Gettysburg girls advance to the PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinals before the rest of the state playoffs were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The District 3 5-A champion Warriors were 28-3. Gettysburg also earned a piece of the Y-A D-II title and finished second in the Y-A playoffs.

Bair, a Y-A D-II first-team all-star, was the driving force behind that success, averaging 10.2 points, 6.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. She's been a Gettysburg starter since her freshman season while playing for her father, Jeff Bair.

Pennsylvania's 6-A Player of the Year was Penn State recruit Maddie Burke of Central Bucks West, a 6-foot senior who averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game, helping CB West capture the District 1 title and advance to the second round of the PIAA playoffs. She completed her high school career with 1,340 points, 660 rebounds, 231 assists and 155 steals.

North Allegheny's Spencer Stefko was the 6-A Coach of the Year after leading his team to a District 7 championship, a 24-3 overall record and a No. 1 state ranking.

The 5-A state player of the year was Archbishop Wood's Kaitlyn Orihel, a 5-9 junior guard with multiple NCAA Division I scholarship offers. She led Wood to the District 12 5-A title and the PIAA quarterfinals after being the Philadelphia Catholic League runner-up. She averaged 15.1 points per game and shot better than 60% inside the 3-point line.

Tim McConnell of Chartiers Valley was the 5-A Coach of the Year. Chartiers Valley finished 27-0, won the District 7 5-A crown and was ranked No. 1 in the state in 5-A.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

CLASS 6-A

Player of the Year: Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West

Coach of the Year: Spencer Stefko, North Allegheny

First Team

Maya Bokunewicz, State College, 6-1, Sr., 20.8

Lizzy Groetsch, North Allegheny, 5-8, Sr., 17.3

Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West, 6-0, Sr., 12.4

Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford, 5-9, Jr., 19.3

Bella Smuda, Downingtown East, 6-5, Sr., 18.9

Jackie Vargas, Upper Dublin, 6-3, Sr., 12.7

Second Team

Talya Brugler, Nazareth, 6-0, Jr., 19.1

Emily Chmiel, Central Bucks East, 6-0, Jr., 18.0

Maddie Dziezgowski, Bethel Park, 5-11, Sr., 15.9

Caranda Perea, Altoona, 6-2, Sr., 15.1

Olivia Westphal, Bethel Park, 5-9, Jr., 14.8

Third Team

Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, So., 22.0

Olivia Gribble, Norwin, 5-8, Sr., 16.1

Julie Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 5-10, Jr., 12.0

Colette Mulderig, Scranton, 6-3, Sr., 16.7

Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, So., 14.5

Sydni Scott, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-7, So., 12.0

Makiah Shaw, Red Lion, 6-0, Jr., 16.0

CLASS 5-A

Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the Year: Tim McConnell, Chartiers Valley

First Team

Lexi Jackson, Gateway, 6-4, Sr., 15.1

Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-10, So., 16.7

Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley, 5-7, Sr., 14.3

Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley, 6-0, Sr., 23.0

Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-9, Jr., 15.1

Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll, 5-10, Sr., 15.4

Second Team

Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, So., 15.3

Kiera Baughman, Donegal, 5-6, Sr., 23.7

Talia Gilliard, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, Jr., 19.0

Kennedie Montue, Plum, 5-11, Jr., 22.1

Mya Murray, Uniontown, 6-3, Sr., 23.4

Peyton Pinkney, Woodland Hills, 6-0, Jr., 13.7

Third Team

Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, So., 10.1

Riley DeRubbo, Washington Trinity, 5-9, Sr., 16.7

Tamaiah Glover, Nueva Esperanza, 6-3, Sr., 28.3

Grace Niekelski, Mount St. Joseph, 6-0, Jr., 15.6

Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-8, So., 14.9

Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-10, So., 21.5