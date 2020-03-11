CLOSE Central York lost to Central Dauphin, 40-36, in the District 3 Class 6-A title game. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Red Lion's Makiah Shaw is the York-Adams D-I Girls' Basketball Player of the Year.

West York's Alayna Harris is the Y-A D-II Girls' Basketball Player of the Year.

Delone's Giana Hoddinott is the Y-A D-III Girls' Basketball Player of the Year.

Buy Photo Red Lion's Makiah Shaw is the York-Adams League Girls' Basketball Division I Player of the Year. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Red Lion junior Makiah Shaw and Delone Catholic sophomore Giana Hoddinott enjoyed breakout basketball seasons in 2019-2020.

West York senior Alayna Harris, meanwhile, finished off a standout career with the Bulldogs.

Those performances helped Shaw, Hoddinott and Harris earn player-of-the-year honors from the York-Adams League girls' basketball coaches.

Shaw was honored in Division I, Harris was selected in D-II and Hoddinott was recognized in D-III.

The coaches also picked the league's top sideline leaders. Central York's Scott Wisner (D-I) and Delone Catholic's Gerry Eckenrode (D-III) won outright coach-of-the-year honors, while West York's James Kunkle and Gettysburg's Jeff Bair shared the D-II accolade.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Buy Photo Central York coach Scott Wisner is seen here talking to his team. Wisner is the York-Adams League Division I Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Shaw, Wisner take D-I awards: Shaw was a solid player for the Lions as a sophomore in 2018-2019, averaging just a tick more than nine points per game. The 6-footer, however, really blossomed as a junior, pumping up her scoring average 16 points per contest. She also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game.

Her improvement was a major reason that the Lions went from 12-11 in 2018-2019 to 21-8 this past season. The Lions finished second in the final Y-A D-I standings, finished fourth in the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs and qualified for the state playoffs.

Wisner, meanwhile, has led the Panthers to a surprisingly successful season that has included a Y-A D-I title, a District 3 Class 6-A runner-up finish and a berth in the state quarterfinals. After Tuesday's win over Central Bucks East, the Panthers stand at 23-5 overall.

Buy Photo West York's Alayna Harris is the York-Adams League Division II Girls' Basketball Player of the Year. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Division II honorees: In D-II, the 5-11 Harris has been a constant force for the Bulldogs during her standout career. This past season, she averaged just under 10 points per game, helping the Bulldogs earn a share of the D-II regular-season title with Gettysburg at 13-1. West York finished at 21-7 overall and finished fourth in the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs and qualified for the state tournament.

That success earned Kunkle a share of the D-II coaching honors with Bair, who has guided Gettysburg to a 27-3 overall record entering Wednesday's PIAA Class 5-A second-round contest vs. Abington Heights. The Warriors also won their first-ever District 3 Class 5-A championship.

Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Gerry Eckenrode is the York-Adams League Division III Coach of the Year. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Giana Hoddinott, front, is the York-Adams League Division III Player of the Year. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Delone sweeps D-III awards: In D-III, it's hardly surprising that Delone swept the major awards.

The defending PIAA 3-A state champion Squirettes (26-1 overall) dominated the division with a 12-0 mark.

They then cruised to the District 3 3-A title and have easily advanced to the state 3-A Elite Eight.

That earned Eckenrode, who has guided the Squirettes to four state championships, the D-III coaching honor. That was no great shock.

What was more unexpected was Hoddinott's emergence as a sophomore. As a freshman on the state title team, Hoddinott was a role player, averaging around five points per game. This season, the 5-9 wing player is averaging more than 13 points per game.

She's just part of a sophomore-dominated Delone team that figures to be a state force for at least a couple more seasons.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE BASKETBALL HONORS

(Selected by league's coaches)

DIVISION I

Coach of the Year: Scott Wisner, Central York.

Player of the Year: Makiah Shaw, Red Lion.

First team: Morgan Adams, New Oxford; Sarah Berman, Central York; D'Shantae Edwards, Dallastown; Ella Kale, Spring Grove; Haley Wagman, Spring Grove.

Second team: Bella Chimienti, Central York; Lexi Hoffman, Spring Grove; Aniya Matthews, Dallastown; Emily Prowell, Central York; Sabria Royal, York High.

Honorable mention: Julia Beiler, Red Lion; Asia Eames, Red Lion; Madeline Lehker, South Western; Chloe Tollinger, Red Lion.

DIVISION II

Co-Coaches of the Year: Jeff Bair, Gettysburg, and James Kunkle, West York.

Player of the Year: Alayna Harris, West York.

First team: Anne Bair, Gettysburg; Alyssa Hocker, York Suburban; Cheyenne Proctor, Gettysburg; Lexie Kopko, Kennard-Dale; Mara Weaver, Eastern York.

Second team: Camryn Felix, Gettysburg; Alainna Hopta, West York; Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern; Addison Malone, Eastern York; Alyssa Zorbaugh, West York.

Honorable mention: Kiyanna Dowling, York Suburban; Kelsey Gemmill, Susquehannock; Breana Grim, Eastern York; Makennah Hoffman, West York; Jaedyn McKeon, Kennard-Dale; Taylor Richardson, Gettysburg.

DIVISION III

Coach of the Year: Gerry Eckenrode, Delone Catholic.

Player of the Year: Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic.

First team: Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs; Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic; Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs; Molly Watkins, Littlestown; Skyler West, Bermudian Springs.

Second team: Gabby Coley, York Catholic; Ava Collins, York Catholic; Abby Jacoby, Delone Catholic; Drew Kile, York Catholic; Jaycie Miller, Hanover; Abby Vingsen, Delone Catholic.

Honorable mention: Samantha Bulik, York Catholic; Myla Garber, Biglerville; Tianna Gray, Hanover; Maggie Hughes, Delone Catholic; Katie Woolson, Biglerville.