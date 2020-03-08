CLOSE Central York lost to Central Dauphin, 40-36, in the District 3 Class 6-A title game. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Four York-Adams League girls' basketball teams have captured state victories.

Central York, Gettysburg, Eastern York and Delone Catholic earned the state wins.

The four local winners have advanced to state second-round PIAA action this week.

Buy Photo Central York's Sarah Berman, seen here in a file photo, had 14 points in the Panthers' state playoff win. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Four York-Adams League girls’ basketball teams have survived to fight on another day in PIAA action.

Over this past weekend, Central York (Class 6-A), Gettysburg (5-A), Eastern York (4-A) and Delone Catholic (3-A) grabbed state wins. Each will play in the second round on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The sites and times for those games have now been released.

Red Lion (6-A), West York (5-A), York Suburban (5-A), Spring Grove (5-A), Bermudian Springs (4-A) and Christian School of York (1-A) suffered girls' state losses, ending their seasons.

Overall, Y-A girls' teams went 4-5 in weekend state playoff action.

Berman leads Central: Central York and Eastern York led the York County girls' contingent. The Panthers beat Methacton 51-49 in 6-A action at West York on Friday.

Sarah Berman (14 points), Bella Chimienti (12 points) and Abby McFerren (10 points) led District 3 runner-up Central (22-5). Methacton, the eighth-place team District 1, finished 21-6.

In the second round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Garden Spot High School in Lancaster County, Central York will face Central Bucks East (19-9). C.B. East, the seventh-place team from District 1, earned a 62-22 first-round win vs. District 12 runner-up (Philadelphia) Central (11-11).

Buy Photo Eastern York's Mara Weaver, seen here in a file photo, had 21 points for the Golden Knights in their first-round state playoff victory. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Weaver paces Eastern: Also at West York on Saturday afternoon, Eastern York captured a 72-66 win over Villa Joseph Marie in Class 4-A action.

Mara Weaver (21), Breana Grim (20) and Addison Malone (19) combined for 60 of Eastern's 72 points. The District 3 runner-up Knights improved to 19-8. District 1 runner-up Villa Joseph Marie finished at 12-13.

Eastern jumped out to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter and then held on for the win.

In the second round at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Coatesville High in Chester County, Eastern will face Bonner Prendergast (9-16), the third-place team from District 12. Bonner Prendergast won its first-round game 52-44 over District 11 runner-up Jim Thorpe (23-5).

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Gettysburg 56, West Chester East 39: At Cumberland Valley High in Cumberland County on Saturday, the Warriors moved to the second round of the 5-A girls' state playoffs.

The District 3 champion Warriors improved to 27-3. West Chester East, the sixth-place team from District 1, finished at 18-9.

In the second round of the state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hamburg High on Berks County, Gettysburg will face District 2 runner-up Abington Heights (20-5), which earned a 35-21 first-round win over District 11 runner-up Bangor (18-8).

Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Makenna Mummert, seen here in a file photo, had 15 points in the Squirettes' first-round state playoff victory. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Delone Catholic 65, Philadelphia Academy Charter School 15: At Dallastown on Friday, the District 3 champion Squirettes (25-1) had no trouble with the sixth-place team from District 12.

Delone led 35-0 at the end of one quarter.

Makenna Mummert (15 points), Brooke Lawyer (11 points) and Giana Hoddinott (11 points) led Delone. PACS finished at 7-10.

In the second round at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Delone will face District 11 champion North Schuylkill (22-5) at the Milton Hershey School in Dauphin County. North Schuylkill won its state opener 73-23 over Motivation (10-4), the fifth-place team from District 12.

Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24: At Council Rock South High in Holland, Bucks County, on Friday, the Lions couldn't get their offense going in a PIAA 6-A first-round loss vs. the District 1 runner-up.

The Lions, the fourth-place team from District 3, finished 21-8. Pennsbury improved to 22-5.

Great Valley 40, West York 39: At Methacton High in Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs' season ended with a heartbreaking state 5-A first-round setback.

West York, the fourth-place team from District 3, finished at 21-7. District 1 runner-up Great Valley improved to 23-4.

Tessa Liberatoscioli sank a free throw with no time left on the clock to give Great Valley the win. Liberatoscioli scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

With the game tied at 39-39, Liberatoscioli was fouled as the final horn sounded. She wound up with four possible free throws after the West York bench was called for a technical foul. She hit the first foul shot to end a back-and-forth affair.

Alayna Harris led West York with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Mastery North 47, York Suburban 46: At Abraham Lincoln High in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, the Trojans' season ended with a tight 5-A first-round state playoff loss.

Suburban, the fifth-place team from District 3, finished at 18-9. Mastery North, the District 12 runner-up, improved to 20-8.

West Scranton 49, Spring Grove 38: At Lackawanna College in Scranton, Lackawanna County, on Saturday, the Rockets dropped the 5-A first-round state game to finish at 18-9.

Spring Grove entered as the sixth-place team from District 3. District 2 champion West Scranton improved to 17-9.

Lansdale Catholic 63, Bermudian Springs 48: At Archbishop Wood High in Warminster, Bucks County, on Saturday, the Eagles' season ended with a loss to the District 12 champion in a 4-A state first-round contest.

Bailey Oehmig's 16 points led Bermudian.

Bermudian, the fifth-place team from District 3, finished at 20-7. Lansdale Catholic improved to 23-3.

Millville 38, Christian School of York 21: At Milton High in Northumberland County on Saturday afternoon, the Defenders' season ended with a state 1-A first-round loss.

Emma Bell's 10 points paced CSY.

CSY, the third-place team from District 3, finished at 24-4. District 4 runner-up Millville improved to 20-6.

