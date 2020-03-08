CLOSE

Central York lost to Central Dauphin, 40-36, in the District 3 Class 6-A title game.

PHOTOS: Eastern York vs. Lancaster Catholic in the 4-A basketball final
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo , The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Mara Weaver of Eastern York drives the lane against Lancaster Catholic during the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Mara Weaver of Eastern York drives the lane against Lancaster Catholic during the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York's Addison Malone lined up a shot against Lancaster Catholic during the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York's Addison Malone lined up a shot against Lancaster Catholic during the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York's Breana Grim looks to pass while covered by Bryanna Hicks of Lancaster Catholic during the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York's Breana Grim looks to pass while covered by Bryanna Hicks of Lancaster Catholic during the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York's Addison Malone makes a diving save on a loose ball as the Golden Knights face Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York's Addison Malone makes a diving save on a loose ball as the Golden Knights face Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 Class 4-A girls's basketball final, Thursday, February 27, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Four York-Adams League girls’ basketball teams have survived to fight on another day in PIAA action.

    Over this past weekend, Central York (Class 6-A), Gettysburg (5-A), Eastern York (4-A) and Delone Catholic (3-A) grabbed state wins. Each will play in the second round on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The sites and times for those games have now been released.

    Red Lion (6-A), West York (5-A), York Suburban (5-A), Spring Grove (5-A), Bermudian Springs (4-A) and Christian School of York (1-A) suffered girls' state losses, ending their seasons.

    Overall, Y-A girls' teams went 4-5 in weekend state playoff action.

    Berman leads Central: Central York and Eastern York led the York County girls' contingent. The Panthers beat Methacton 51-49 in 6-A action at West York on Friday.

    Sarah Berman (14 points), Bella Chimienti (12 points) and Abby McFerren (10 points) led District 3 runner-up Central (22-5). Methacton, the eighth-place team District 1, finished 21-6.

    Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    In the second round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Garden Spot High School in Lancaster County, Central York will face Central Bucks East (19-9). C.B. East, the seventh-place team from District 1, earned a 62-22 first-round win vs. District 12 runner-up (Philadelphia) Central (11-11).

    Weaver paces Eastern: Also at West York on Saturday afternoon, Eastern York captured a 72-66 win over Villa Joseph Marie in Class 4-A action.

    Mara Weaver (21), Breana Grim (20) and Addison Malone (19) combined for 60 of Eastern's 72 points. The District 3 runner-up Knights improved to 19-8. District 1 runner-up Villa Joseph Marie finished at 12-13.

    Eastern jumped out to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter and then held on for the win.

    In the second round at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Coatesville High in Chester County, Eastern will face Bonner Prendergast (9-16), the third-place team from District 12. Bonner Prendergast won its first-round game 52-44 over District 11 runner-up Jim Thorpe (23-5). 

    OTHER GIRLS'

    BASKETBALL

    Gettysburg 56, West Chester East 39: At Cumberland Valley High in Cumberland County on Saturday, the Warriors moved to the second round of the 5-A girls' state playoffs.

    The District 3 champion Warriors improved to 27-3. West Chester East, the sixth-place team from District 1, finished at 18-9.

    In the second round of the state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hamburg High on Berks County, Gettysburg will face District 2 runner-up Abington Heights (20-5), which earned a 35-21 first-round win over District 11 runner-up Bangor (18-8).

    Delone Catholic 65, Philadelphia Academy Charter School 15: At Dallastown on Friday, the District 3 champion Squirettes (25-1) had no trouble with the sixth-place team from District 12.

    Delone led 35-0 at the end of one quarter.

    Makenna Mummert (15 points), Brooke Lawyer (11 points) and Giana Hoddinott (11 points) led Delone. PACS finished at 7-10.

    In the second round at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Delone will face District 11 champion North Schuylkill (22-5) at the Milton Hershey School in Dauphin County. North Schuylkill won its state opener 73-23 over Motivation (10-4), the fifth-place team from District 12.

    Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24: At Council Rock South High in Holland, Bucks County, on Friday, the Lions couldn't get their offense going in a PIAA 6-A first-round loss vs. the District 1 runner-up.

    The Lions, the fourth-place team from District 3, finished 21-8. Pennsbury improved to 22-5.

    Great Valley 40, West York 39: At Methacton High in Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs' season ended with a heartbreaking state 5-A first-round setback.

    West York, the fourth-place team from District 3, finished at 21-7. District 1 runner-up Great Valley improved to 23-4.

    Tessa Liberatoscioli sank a free throw with no time left on the clock to give Great Valley the win. Liberatoscioli scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. 

    With the game tied at 39-39, Liberatoscioli was fouled as the final horn sounded. She wound up with four possible free throws after the West York bench was called for a technical foul. She hit the first foul shot to end a back-and-forth affair.

     Alayna Harris led West York with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

    Mastery North 47, York Suburban 46: At Abraham Lincoln High in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, the Trojans' season ended with a tight 5-A first-round state playoff loss.

    Suburban, the fifth-place team from District 3, finished at 18-9. Mastery North, the District 12 runner-up, improved to 20-8.

    West Scranton 49, Spring Grove 38: At Lackawanna College in Scranton, Lackawanna County, on Saturday, the Rockets dropped the 5-A first-round state game to finish at 18-9.

    Spring Grove entered as the sixth-place team from District 3. District 2 champion West Scranton improved to 17-9.

    Lansdale Catholic 63, Bermudian Springs 48: At Archbishop Wood High in Warminster, Bucks County, on Saturday, the Eagles' season ended with a loss to the District 12 champion in a 4-A state first-round contest.

    Bailey Oehmig's 16 points led Bermudian.

    Bermudian, the fifth-place team from District 3, finished at 20-7. Lansdale Catholic improved to 23-3.

    Millville 38, Christian School of York 21: At Milton High in Northumberland County on Saturday afternoon, the Defenders' season ended with a state 1-A first-round loss.

    Emma Bell's 10 points paced CSY.

    CSY, the third-place team from District 3, finished at 24-4. District 4 runner-up Millville improved to 20-6.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

