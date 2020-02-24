HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
TRIB/HSSN POLL
Here is the latest PIAA top five through Sunday, Feb. 23. The team’s district is the number in parentheses after their record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.
CLASS 6-A
1. Central Dauphin (24-1) (3) (1)
2. Bethel Park (20-2) (7) (2)
3. North Allegheny (20-3) (7) (3)
4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (22-2) (1) (4)
5. Spring-Ford (21-3) (1) (5)
Out from last week — None
CLASS 5-A
1. Chartiers Valley (23-0) (7) (1)
2. Archbishop Wood (18-6) (12) (3)
3. Mechanisburg (23-2) (3) (2)
4. Abington Heights (19-4) (2) (4)
5. Springfield-Delco (19-4) (1) (5)
Out from last week — None
CLASS 4-A
1. North Catholic (22-1) (7) (1)
2. Bethlehem Catholic (22-0) (11) (2)
3. Scranton Prep (24-0) (2) (3)
4. Lancaster Catholic (23-3) (3) (4)
5. Southmoreland (23-0) (7) (5)
Out from last week — None
CLASS 3-A
1. Delone Catholic (23-1) (3) (1)
2. Dunmore (23-1) (2) (2)
3. St. Basil Academy (22-2) (1) (3)
4. West Catholic (13-5) (12) (4)
5. Loyalsock Township (21-2) (4) (5)
Out from last week — None
CLASS 2-A
1. Linden Hall (19-2) (3) (1)
2. Maplewood (21-2) (10) (2)
3. Bellwood-Antis (22-1) (6) (3)
4. Bishop Canevin (17-6) (7) (5)
5. Bishop Guilfoyle (18-6) (6) (NR)
Out from last week — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7)
CLASS 1-A
1. Jenkintown (23-0) (1) (1)
2. Rochester (22-1) (7) (2)
3. West Greene (23-0) (7) (3)
4. North Clarion (22-0) (9) (4)
5. Lancaster Country Day (20-3) (3) (5)
Out from last week — None.
