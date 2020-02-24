Buy Photo Central York head coach Scott Wisner. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Central York girls' basketball team is one win away from a District 3 championship.

The Panthers punched their ticket to the Class 6-A final on Monday with a dramatic, low-scoring, overtime win at Cumberland Valley, 37-36.

The Panthers trailed 9-5 after the first quarter, 16-14 at the half and 25-22 after three quarters. They used a 9-6 fourth-quarter edge to force OT at 31-31, and then outscored CV 6-5 in the extra session.

Third-seeded Central improved to 21-4. Second-seeded CV fell to 18-4. The Eagles were the defending District 3 champions.

Coach Scott Wisner's Panthers will face top-seeded Central Dauphin (25-1) in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The Panthers will try to avenge a 44-32 loss at Central Dauphin on Dec. 11. Two years ago, Central York also fell to Central Dauphin in the District 3 6-A title game, 37-26.

Central will enter Saturday's contest having won 17 of their last 18 games. No matter what happens Saturday, both teams will advance to the state playoffs.

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Central Dauphin 49, Red Lion 40: At Central Dauphin, the Lions' saw their District 3 6-A title hopes ended. Fifth-seeded Red Lion dropped to 21-6. The Lions will play in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cumberland Valley.

Gov. Mifflin 41, Dallastown 37 (OT): At Shillington, the Wildcats dropped the District 3 Class 6-A consolation contest. Ninth-seeded Dallastown fell to 19-9. Fourth-seeded Gov. Mifflin improved to 21-6. Dallastown will play in the district seventh-place game at 7 p.m. Thursday at seventh-seeded Hempfield (19-7). The winner will earn a state berth. Hempfield lost to sixth-seeded Manheim Twp. on Monday, 38-29.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.