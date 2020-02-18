CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Story Highlights York-Adams Class 5-A teams went 4-0 on Tuesday in District 3 action.

Gettysburg, West York, Spring Grove and York Suburban earned 5-A wins.

Suburban will travel to Gettysburg on Friday night in a quarterfinal contest.

Buy Photo Alyssa Zorbauugh of West York looks to shoot through a host of Northern York defenders during the District 3 Class 5-A basketball, Monday, February 18, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Class 5-A teams from the York-Adams League flexed their collective muscles on Tuesday night.

The Y-A programs went 4 for 4 in their District 3 5-A openers.

No. 2 seed Gettysburg, No. 3 seed West York, No. 5 seed Spring Grove and No. 7 seed York Suburban each captured home victories to advance to Friday's district quarterfinals.

Gettysburg (23-3) punched its ticket with a 53-26 pounding over No. 15 seed Hershey (10-13). The Warriors led 17-6 after one quarter and were in control throughout. Anne Bair led the Warriors with 12 points and six assists.

West York (20-4) moved on with a 58-30 truimph over No. 14 seed Northern York (14-9). The Bulldogs jumped out to an 18-7 first-quarter lead and were never seriously threatened after that. Alayna Harris paced West York with 14 points, while Makennah Hoffman added 11 points. Hailey Irwin had 10 points to lead Northern.

Buy Photo West York's Dorian Iyles steals the ball away from Kawena Jacoby of Northern York during the District 3 Class 5-A basketball, Monday, February 18, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Spring Grove (17-6) advanced with a 50-38 victory over No. 12 seed Shippensburg (13-11). The Rockets trailed 16-13 after one quarter, but used a 15-6 second-quarter surge to take a 28-22 halftime lead. They never trailed in the second half.

And York Suburban (16-7) cruised to a 45-21 beating of No. 10 seed Elizabethtown (13-10). Suburban jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Coach Jess Barley picked up her 100th career victory. Alyssa Hocker's 16 points powered the Trojans.

Suburban and Gettysburg are now headed for their third meeting of the season. The Trojans will visit Gettysburg in the quarterfinals. The Warriors already own two victories over their Y-A Division II rival.

West York will also play at home Friday vs. No. 6 seed Lower Dauphin (15-6), which earned a 42-35 victory over No. 11 seed Manheim Central (13-11) on Tuesday.

Spring Grove, meanwhile, will have travel to No. 4 seed Twin Valley (19-6) for its Friday quarterfinal. Twin Valley beat No. 13 seed Greencastle-Antrim (15-8) in its district opener, 46-19.

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Pequea Valley 61, Hanover 32: At Pequea Valley, Hanover's season ended with a District 3 Class 3-A first-round loss. No. 6 seed Hanover finished at 11-12. No. 3 seed PV improved to 21-6.

