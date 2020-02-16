CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Christian School of York's Emma Bell, seen at right in a file photo, had 19 points and 21 rebounds on Saturday night in the Defenders' win over Mount Calvary Christian in the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference girls' basketball title game. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Christian School of York girls' basketball team is a conference champion for the first time in 23 years.

The Defenders, sparked by a monster game from Emma Bell, earned the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference crown with a 34-23 triumph over Mount Calvary Christian at Lancaster Bible College.

CSY jumped out to a 17-3 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The CSY defense held MCC to single digits in each quarter.

The Defenders' last conference title came in 1997.

Bell colleced 19 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to power the Defenders. Kayleigh Rhine added eight points.

It was the third meeting of the season between the two teams, who tied for the CCAC regular-season title and split their regular-season games.

CSY's last loss was Dec. 10 against MCC, 38-31. CSY won the rematch on Jan. 17, 32-30.

The Defenders improved to 22-2 overall and extended their winning streak to 21 straight games.

MCC fell to 17-7.

CSY's season will continue in the District 3 Class 1-A playoffs. The Defenders are seeded No. 2 in the district 1-A field. They received a bye in the first round and in a quarterfinal contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, will play host to the winner of the first-round game between No. 7 seed Harrisburg Christian (13-8) and No. 10 seed New Covenant Christian (9-10).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.