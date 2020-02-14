CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Dallastown won the York-Adams League girls' basketball title on Friday night.

The 42-38 win vs. Gettysburg gave Dallastown its second consecutive Y-A title.

Dallastown improved to 18-7 overall, while Gettysburg dropped to 22-3.

Buy Photo Gettysburg's Anne Bair, left, aims for the hoop while Dallastown's Bria Beverly defends during YAIAA girls' basketball championship action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Dallastown girls' basketball team has done it again.

The Wildcats won their second consecutive York-Adams League championship on Friday night with a 42-38 victory over Gettysburg at York College.

Dallastown improved to 18-7, while Gettysburg fell to 22-3.

That finished off a dominant defensive league playoff run for the Wildcats, who did not allow any of their three foes to crack 40 points. The Wildcats' three league playoff opponents averaged fewer than 31 points per game.

Aniya Matthews, a 6-foot, 3-inch senior who has committed to Temple University, led Dallastown with 13 points, while Bria Beverly added 10.

Dallastown led for most of the game, but could never shake the Warriors.

The game was markedly closer than last year's semifinal league playoff contest between the two teams, when Dallastown rolled to a 41-19 triumph.

The Wildcats entered the tournament as the third-place team from Division I, but managed to regain their championship form during the league playoffs. Gettysburg shared the D-II title with West York.

Buy Photo Gettysburg's Anne Bair, left, drives the ball past Dallastown's D'Shantae Edwards during YAIAA girls' basketball championship action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Both teams are now headed to District 3 action. Gettysburg is the No. 2 seed in Class 5-A and will open district action at home against No. 15 seed Hershey (10-12) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dallastown is the No. 9 seed in 6-A and will open district competition at No. 8 seed Ephrata (17-6) at 7 p.m. Monday.

Check back later for a more detailed story, with more photos.