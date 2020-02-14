Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Dallastown wins a second consecutive York-Adams League girls' basketball championship
STAFF REPORT
Published 8:42 p.m. ET Feb. 14, 2020 | Updated 8:50 p.m. ET Feb. 14, 2020
The Dallastown girls' basketball team has done it again.
The Wildcats won their second consecutive York-Adams League championship on Friday night with a 42-38 victory over Gettysburg at York College.
Dallastown improved to 18-7, while Gettysburg fell to 22-3.
That finished off a dominant defensive league playoff run for the Wildcats, who did not allow any of their three foes to crack 40 points. The Wildcats' three league playoff opponents averaged fewer than 31 points per game.
Aniya Matthews, a 6-foot, 3-inch senior who has committed to Temple University, led Dallastown with 13 points, while Bria Beverly added 10.
Dallastown led for most of the game, but could never shake the Warriors.
The game was markedly closer than last year's semifinal league playoff contest between the two teams, when Dallastown rolled to a 41-19 triumph.
The Wildcats entered the tournament as the third-place team from Division I, but managed to regain their championship form during the league playoffs. Gettysburg shared the D-II title with West York.
Both teams are now headed to District 3 action. Gettysburg is the No. 2 seed in Class 5-A and will open district action at home against No. 15 seed Hershey (10-12) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dallastown is the No. 9 seed in 6-A and will open district competition at No. 8 seed Ephrata (17-6) at 7 p.m. Monday.
Check back later for a more detailed story, with more photos.
