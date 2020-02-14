York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch
The Christian School of York girls' basketball team will play for a championship Saturday night.
The Defenders earned a berth in the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference title game on Thursday by rallying for a 30-27 victory over Veritas Academy in a league playoff semifinal contest at Mount Calvary Christian.
Tirzah Miller's 10 points paced the Defenders.
CSY rallied from a five-point second-half deficit to earn the victory. The Defenders outscored Veritas 10-4 in the final period to erase a three-point deficit after three quarters.
It was CSY's 20th straight victory, improving the team's overall record to 21-2. Vertias Academy fell to 12-9.
Now, CSY will play for the CCAC championship at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Lancaster Bible College against Mount Calvary Christian, which is 17-6. CSY split against MCC during the regular season. Each team finished the regular season at 11-1 in CCAC action.
CSY's last loss was Dec. 10 against MCC, 38-31. CSY won the rematch on Jan. 17, 32-30.
No matter what happens on Saturday, CSY's season will continue in the District 3 Class 1-A playoffs. The Defenders are seeded No. 2 in the district 1-A field. They received a bye in the first round and in a quarterfinal contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, will play host to the winner of the first-round game between No. 7 seed Harrisburg Christian (13-8) and No. 10 seed New Covenant Christian (9-10).
