York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: York Country Day at Christian School of York in girls' basketball
York Country Day at Christian School of York in girls' basketball, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kayleigh Rhine of Christian School of York drives the lane while covered by Karrington Brown of York Country Day, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Country Day at Christian School of York in girls' basketball, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Country Day at Christian School of York in girls' basketball, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Country Day at Christian School of York in girls' basketball, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sarah Ritter of York Country Day, left, battles for a rebound against Mallory Tome (45) and Emma Bell (13) of Christian School of York, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Country Day at Christian School of York in girls' basketball, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Mackenzie Parr of York Country Day blocks Emma Bell of Christian School of York, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Country Day at Christian School of York in girls' basketball, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Country Day at Christian School of York in girls' basketball, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sarah Ritter of York Country Day snags a rebound while covered by Kasey Musgrave and Emma Bell of Christian School of York, Monday, January 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
    The Christian School of York girls' basketball team will play for a championship Saturday night.

    The Defenders earned a berth in the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference title game on Thursday by rallying for a 30-27 victory over Veritas Academy in a league playoff semifinal contest at Mount Calvary Christian.

    Tirzah Miller's 10 points paced the Defenders.

    CSY rallied from a five-point second-half deficit to earn the victory. The Defenders outscored Veritas 10-4 in the final period to erase a three-point deficit after three quarters.

    It was CSY's 20th straight victory, improving the team's overall record to 21-2. Vertias Academy fell to 12-9.

    PREP ROUNDUP, MONDAY, JAN. 27: Christian School of York girls' basketball team on roll

    Now, CSY will play for the CCAC championship at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Lancaster Bible College against Mount Calvary Christian, which is 17-6. CSY split against MCC during the regular season. Each team finished the regular season at 11-1 in CCAC action.

    CSY's last loss was Dec. 10 against MCC, 38-31. CSY won the rematch on Jan. 17, 32-30.

    Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    No matter what happens on Saturday, CSY's season will continue in the District 3 Class 1-A playoffs. The Defenders are seeded No. 2 in the district 1-A field. They received a bye in the first round and in a quarterfinal contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, will play host to the winner of the first-round game between No. 7 seed Harrisburg Christian (13-8) and No. 10 seed New Covenant Christian (9-10).

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

