Story Highlights The Christian School of York girls' basketball team beat Veritas Academy Thursday.

The victory advanced CSY to the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference final.

The conference final is set for 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Lancaster Bible College.

CSY has won 20 straight games and is 21-2 overall this season.

Buy Photo Kayleigh Rhine of Christian School of York drives the lane while covered by Karrington Brown of York Country Day, Monday, January 26, 2020. Rhine and her CSY teammates will compete for the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference title on Saturday night. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Christian School of York girls' basketball team will play for a championship Saturday night.

The Defenders earned a berth in the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference title game on Thursday by rallying for a 30-27 victory over Veritas Academy in a league playoff semifinal contest at Mount Calvary Christian.

Tirzah Miller's 10 points paced the Defenders.

CSY rallied from a five-point second-half deficit to earn the victory. The Defenders outscored Veritas 10-4 in the final period to erase a three-point deficit after three quarters.

It was CSY's 20th straight victory, improving the team's overall record to 21-2. Vertias Academy fell to 12-9.

Now, CSY will play for the CCAC championship at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Lancaster Bible College against Mount Calvary Christian, which is 17-6. CSY split against MCC during the regular season. Each team finished the regular season at 11-1 in CCAC action.

CSY's last loss was Dec. 10 against MCC, 38-31. CSY won the rematch on Jan. 17, 32-30.

No matter what happens on Saturday, CSY's season will continue in the District 3 Class 1-A playoffs. The Defenders are seeded No. 2 in the district 1-A field. They received a bye in the first round and in a quarterfinal contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, will play host to the winner of the first-round game between No. 7 seed Harrisburg Christian (13-8) and No. 10 seed New Covenant Christian (9-10).

