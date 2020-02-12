CLOSE

York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Red Lion vs. Dallastown in girls' basketball
Red Lion's Tatiana Virata, left, pressures Dallastown's D'shantae Edwards in the key during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Red Lion's Makiah Shaw drives against Dallastown's Ashley Harbold during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's Liv Stein defends Red Lion's Riley Good during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Red Lion's Julia Beiler picks up a foul on Dallastown's Bria Beverly during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's Liv Stein drives against Red Lion's Riley Good during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Red Lion's Makiah Shaw gets a shot off with pressure from Dallastown's Ashley Harbold during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's Aniya Matthews has a shot broken up by Red Lion's Makiah Shaw during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's D'shantae Edwards lunges for a loose ball against Red Lion during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's D'shantae Edwards the baseline against Red Lion's Tatiana Virata during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's D'shantae Edwards moves the ball with Red Lion's Makiah Shaw defending during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's Aniya Matthews and Red Lion's Makiah Shaw, left, battle for possession during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Red Lion's Asia Eames moves the ball against Dallastown's D'shantae Edwards during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's D'shantae Edwards gets a shot off over Red Lion's Makiah Shaw during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's Claire Teyral works from the baseline with pressure from Red Lion's Riley Good during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown's Aniya Matthews looks for the hoop amid Red Lion defenders during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Dallastown coach Jay Rexroth reacts during action with Red Lion at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Red Lion coach Don Dimoff talks to his team during a timeout at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Following is the York-Adams League girls' basketball semifinal schedule for the games of Wednesday, Feb. 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    York-Adams League Semifinals

    Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

    Central vs. Gettysburg at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.