PHOTOS: Red Lion vs. Dallastown in girls' basketball
Following is the York-Adams League girls' basketball semifinal schedule for the games of Wednesday, Feb. 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals
Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Central vs. Gettysburg at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
