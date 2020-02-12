CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Gettysburg earned a 34-32 girls' basketball win over Central York on Wednesday.

The York-Adams semifinal win advanced Gettysburg to the league championship game.

Gettysburg faces Dallastown in the league final at 7 p.m. Friday at York College.

Gettysburg will enter the title game at 22-2. Dallastown will enter at 17-7.

DALLASTOWN — It doesn't happen often that the tallest girl on the basketball court can get overlooked.

But with talented scorers such as guards Anne Bair, Camryn Felix and Cheyenne Proctor, as well as forward Taylor Richardson, the Gettysburg girls don’t rely too much on center Lily Natter to rack up the points.

So, with Wednesday's York-Adams League semifinal against Central York deadlocked at 32 with just more than seven seconds left, few were expecting a play where the ball would go directly to Natter off an inbounds play.

That included the Panthers.

After the whistle blew, the Warriors ran some misdirection that ended up with Natter being left wide open in the paint. After calmly collecting the inbounds pass, Natter hit the game-winning layin with just more than four seconds left, sending Gettysburg (22-2) to a 34-32 win. It also sent the Warriors to the York-Adams League title game at 7 p.m. Friday opposite defending champion Dallastown at York College.

“We were not anticipating that,” Central coach Scott Wisner said. “We were expecting Bair getting the ball. Normally we defend that sort of thing routinely. It was a tense situation and we got caught up in the screening.”

Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair figured that a play designed for his center would not be atop the list of things the Panthers discussed during the timeout before the pivotal inbounds pass at Dallastown High School.

“(Wisner) has to make a decision of whether he wants to be aggressive or not,” coach Bair said. “And they were, which fell into Lily just being wide open.”

The Panthers (19-4) had a chance to tie or win it with 4.5 seconds left, but a turnover ended that threat.

Wildcats up next: Now the Warriors will get a chance for some revenge against a Dallastown side that thoroughly dominated them, 41-19, in last year’s semifinal on the same court.

“Yeah, they pretty much embarrassed us last year,” coach Bair said. “So obviously this is a different year, but we still feel like we want to, and can, compete with them at that level.”

Doing so will likely require a greater offensive effort than either side put forth in the league semifinals. The Wildcats scored 35 points in defeating rival Red Lion, while the Warriors had one fewer against Central.

That may portend a very low-scoring contest between teams that play really tough defense.

“They are a very talented team,” Dallastown coach Jay Rexroth said of Gettysburg. “It will certainly be a big challenge.”

Showdown of standout sophomore point guards: Perhaps the most intriguing matchup Friday evening will be between the two point guards — Anne Bair for Gettysburg and D’Shantae Edwards for Dallastown (17-7).

Both players can score, distribute the ball and play tough defense.

Edwards keyed a Wildcat rally in the second half against Red Lion with a couple of steals en route to 10 points. Bair managed just five points, but she finished with a half-dozen assists while leading the Gettysburg offense.

Both players share one other common trait — both are just sophomores.

“Obviously Bair makes them go,” Rexroth said. “But they also have some really good bigs and they have girls that can shoot the 3.”

Expecting a down-to-the-wire contest: Both coaches are expecting a battle that likely will be decided late.

“They are obviously talented,” coach Bair said of Dallastown. “It’s going to be a game and we’ll see who shows up and who plays their best.”

Coach Bair noted the fact that his team will be playing for its first Y-A crown, while the Wildcats will be playing in their third-straight title contest.

“They’ve been there before and we haven’t,” Bair said. “So advantage them for sure.”

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.