Buy Photo Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

STATE GIRLS’ RANKINGS

TRIB/HSSN POLL

DON REBEL

(Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)

Here is the latest PIAA top five through Sunday. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after its record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.

Class 6-A

1. Bethel Park (19-1) (7) (1)

2. Central Dauphin (21-1) (3) (3)

3. North Allegheny (18-3) (7) (4)

4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (20-2) (1) (NR)

5. Spring-Ford (19-3) (1) (2)

Out from last week — Nazareth (11)

Class 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Abington Heights (18-3) (2) (5)

3. Mechanisburg (21-1) (3) (2)

4. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (3)

5. Springfield-Delco (17-4) (1) (NR)

Out from last week — Woodland Hills (7)

Class 4-A

1. North Catholic (20-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (22-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (20-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (20-3) (3) (4)

5. Southmoreland (21-0) (7) (5)

Out from last week — None

Class 3-A

1. Delone Catholic (22-1) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (19-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (20-2) (1) (3)

4. West Catholic (11-5) (12) (5)

5. Loyalsock Township (19-2) (4) (4)

Out from last week — None

Class 2-A

1. Linden Hall (16-2) (3) (1)

2. Maplewood (19-2) (10) (2)

3. Bellwood-Antis (20-1) (6) (3)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-3) (7) (5)

5. Bishop Canevin (16-6) (7) (NR)

Out from last week — Serra Catholic (7)

Class 1-A

1. Jenkintown (22-0) (1) (1)

2. Rochester (20-1) (7) (3)

3. West Greene (22-0) (7) (4)

4. North Clarion (21-0) (9) (5)

5. Lancaster Country Day (19-2) (3) (2)

Out from last week — None