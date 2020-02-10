PHOTOS: Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bailey Oehmig of Bermudian Springs passes the ball while covered by Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer,Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Bailey Oehmig of Bermudian Springs passes the ball while covered by Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer,Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic girls' basketball head coach Gerry Eckenrode reacts during his team's game against Bermudian Springs on Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic girls' basketball head coach Gerry Eckenrode reacts during his team's game against Bermudian Springs on Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer reaches for the ball against Bermudian Springs on Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer reaches for the ball against Bermudian Springs on Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic blocks a lay-up attempt by Skyler West of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic blocks a lay-up attempt by Skyler West of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic shoots over Emily Shearer of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic shoots over Emily Shearer of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    STATE GIRLS’ RANKINGS

    TRIB/HSSN POLL

    DON REBEL

    (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)

    Here is the latest PIAA top five through Sunday. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after its record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.

    Class 6-A

    1. Bethel Park (19-1) (7) (1)

    2. Central Dauphin (21-1) (3) (3)

    3. North Allegheny (18-3) (7) (4)

    4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (20-2) (1) (NR)

    5. Spring-Ford (19-3) (1) (2)

    Out from last week — Nazareth (11)

    Class 5-A

    1. Chartiers Valley (22-0) (7) (1)

    2. Abington Heights (18-3) (2) (5)

    3. Mechanisburg (21-1) (3) (2)

    4. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (3)

    5. Springfield-Delco (17-4) (1) (NR)

    Out from last week — Woodland Hills (7)

    Class 4-A

    1. North Catholic (20-1) (7) (1)

    2. Bethlehem Catholic (22-0) (11) (2)

    3. Scranton Prep (20-0) (2) (3)

    4. Lancaster Catholic (20-3) (3) (4)

    5. Southmoreland (21-0) (7) (5)

    Out from last week — None

    Class 3-A

    1. Delone Catholic (22-1) (3) (1)

    2. Dunmore (19-1) (2) (2)

    3. St. Basil Academy (20-2) (1) (3)

    4. West Catholic (11-5) (12) (5)

    5. Loyalsock Township (19-2) (4) (4)

    Out from last week — None

    Class 2-A

    1. Linden Hall (16-2) (3) (1)

    2. Maplewood (19-2) (10) (2)

    3. Bellwood-Antis (20-1) (6) (3)

    4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-3) (7) (5)

    5. Bishop Canevin (16-6) (7) (NR)

    Out from last week — Serra Catholic (7)

    Class 1-A

    1. Jenkintown (22-0) (1) (1)

    2. Rochester (20-1) (7) (3)

    3. West Greene (22-0) (7) (4)

    4. North Clarion (21-0) (9) (5)

    5. Lancaster Country Day (19-2) (3) (2)

    Out from last week — None

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE