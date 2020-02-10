STATE GIRLS’ RANKINGS
TRIB/HSSN POLL
DON REBEL
(Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)
Here is the latest PIAA top five through Sunday. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after its record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.
Class 6-A
1. Bethel Park (19-1) (7) (1)
2. Central Dauphin (21-1) (3) (3)
3. North Allegheny (18-3) (7) (4)
4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (20-2) (1) (NR)
5. Spring-Ford (19-3) (1) (2)
Out from last week — Nazareth (11)
Class 5-A
1. Chartiers Valley (22-0) (7) (1)
2. Abington Heights (18-3) (2) (5)
3. Mechanisburg (21-1) (3) (2)
4. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (3)
5. Springfield-Delco (17-4) (1) (NR)
Out from last week — Woodland Hills (7)
Class 4-A
1. North Catholic (20-1) (7) (1)
2. Bethlehem Catholic (22-0) (11) (2)
3. Scranton Prep (20-0) (2) (3)
4. Lancaster Catholic (20-3) (3) (4)
5. Southmoreland (21-0) (7) (5)
Out from last week — None
Class 3-A
1. Delone Catholic (22-1) (3) (1)
2. Dunmore (19-1) (2) (2)
3. St. Basil Academy (20-2) (1) (3)
4. West Catholic (11-5) (12) (5)
5. Loyalsock Township (19-2) (4) (4)
Out from last week — None
Class 2-A
1. Linden Hall (16-2) (3) (1)
2. Maplewood (19-2) (10) (2)
3. Bellwood-Antis (20-1) (6) (3)
4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-3) (7) (5)
5. Bishop Canevin (16-6) (7) (NR)
Out from last week — Serra Catholic (7)
Class 1-A
1. Jenkintown (22-0) (1) (1)
2. Rochester (20-1) (7) (3)
3. West Greene (22-0) (7) (4)
4. North Clarion (21-0) (9) (5)
5. Lancaster Country Day (19-2) (3) (2)
Out from last week — None
