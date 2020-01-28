Story Highlights Dallastown earned a 33-28 win vs. Red Lion in girls' basketball on Tuesday.

Dallastown improved to 13-6 overall and 7-3 in York-Adams Division I.

Red Lion dropped to 17-3 overall and 10-2 in York-Adams Division I.

Dallastown rallied after trailing 14-2 after the first quarter of action.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Liv Stein defends Red Lion's Riley Good during basketball action at Dallastown Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

DALLASTOWN – Over the first eight minutes of action, Red Lion's play in the York-Adams League Division I girls' basketball showdown vs. Dallastown could be summed up in three words.

Determined, intense and efficient.

After the first quarter ended, however, the word choice certainly changed dramatically for the Lions.

So did the play of the Wildcat girls.

The home team amped up its own intensity at both ends of the court. The Lions, who were so effective early on, struggled to find any type of rhythm.

A 12-0 blitz to start the second half was all that the Dallastown girls needed as they rallied from a big deficit early to claim a 33-28 triumph in a game that had big playoff implications for both sides.

The Wildcats improved to 13-6 overall and 7-3 in D-I. Better yet for the Wildcats, the loss also upended the first-place Lions, who fell to 17-3 and 10-2.

“We really built off what we did in the second quarter,” Dallastown coach Jay Rexroth said. “We were down 14-2 (after one period), and while we weren’t scoring, we did hold them to just three points (in the second quarter).”

Down 17-8 at the break, the Wildcats scored the first 12 points of the second half to storm back to claim the only lead change of the night after the first quarter.

Rexroth lauded his two standouts — Aniya Matthews and D’Shantae Edwards — for picking up the intensity after the break. Both Matthews (six points) and Edwards (14 points) got into foul trouble early in the first quarter. The Temple-bound Matthews was whistled for two fouls in the first 58 seconds of action. Both, however, remained on the court.

Both adjusted well in the second half. That duo combined to score 14 of Dallastown's 20 collective points, while leading the Wildcats into the lead.

“Our team is such a laid-back team,” Rexroth said. “And there are times where we get off to slow starts. But we talked at halftime that now is the time to get it done.”

A similarly slow start troubled the Wildcats in the team’s first meeting with the Lions, when Dallastown was held to just six first-half points. This time around, however, Rexroth saw what he hopes will be the type of Dallastown team he puts on the court for the rest of the season.

“Yeah, this could be a turning point in our season,” Rexroth said. “If we lose tonight, counties are looking slim. And I’m proud of the kids. They decided that they were going to get this done. We still have a long way to go, but this was critical for us.”

While not as critical for the Lions, the lost chance to sweep a rival such as Dallastown certainly did not please Lions coach Don Dimoff.

“You don’t have to tell me how much this game meant,” Dimoff said. “Trust me, I know.”

Dimoff went on to say: “I just want them to understand what happened, so it doesn’t happen again. If we learn from it, it’s a good thing.”

Makiah Shaw led the Lions with 12 points, while teammate Julia Beiler finished with nine.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Central York 49, Spring Grove 47: At Spring Grove, the Panthers (16-3 overall) took over sole possession of first place in Y-A D-I at 10-1. Emily Prowell led the Panthers with 21 points. Teammate Georgia Panopoulos scored 10 points. For the Rockets, Ella Kale scored 17 points, including three from behind the arc, while Lexi Hoffman scored 16 points. Spring Grove fell to 13-5 overall and 6-4 in D-I.

Bermudian Springs 67, Bermudian Springs 54: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes clinched the Y-A D-III outright title and senior Brooke Lawyer went over the 1,000-point milestone for her career. Delone improved to 21-0 overall and 11-0 in D-III, while second-place Bermudian fell to 16-3 and 9-2. It was Delone's second double-digit win vs. Bermudian in eight days. Lawyer entered the game needing seven points to get to 1,000 and finished with 15. Makenna Mummert led Delone with 17 points, while Maggie Hughes had 15 and Giana Hoddinott added 11. Hannah Chenault poured in 23 for Bermudian. Lillian Peters added 11 and Bailey Oehmig chipped in 10.

Susquehannock 61, Northeastern 60 (OT): At Manchester, Kelsey Gemmill led the Warriors to the Y-A D-II victory by scoring 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Teammate Kaelyn Duvall scored 18 points. For the Bobcats, Jordyn Jennings knocked in 25 points. Susquehannock improved to 6-13 overall and 4-9 in D-II. Northeastern fell to 7-13 and 4-9.

Eastern York 66, Dover 18: At Dover, Breana Grim led the Golden Knights to the Y-A D-II victory by scoring 20 points, including knocking six down from behind the arc. Also for Eastern, Kendall Felix scored 12 points, while Addison Malone knocked in 11. Eastern improved to 15-6 overall and 8-5 in D-II.

South Western 42, York High 33: At Hanover, the Mustangs trailed 28-25 entering the final quarter but were able to railly and capture the Y-A D-I victory. Grace Thomas led the Mustangs with 13 points. Teammate Maddie Lehker scored 11. For the Bearcats, Sabria Royal scored 19 points.

Biglerville 40, Hanover 28: At Biglerville, Myla Garber poured in 17 points to lead the Canners. Jaycie Miller scored 11 points for Hanover.

York Catholic 46, Littlestown 32: At Littlestown, the Lady Irish used a 17-3 second-quarter surge to take control. YC improved to 11-10 overall and 8-4 in Y-A D-III. Littlestown is 10-9 and 5-6.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.