PHOTOS: Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Bailey Oehmig of Bermudian Springs passes the ball while covered by Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer,Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Bailey Oehmig of Bermudian Springs passes the ball while covered by Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer,Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic blocks a lay-up attempt by Skyler West of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic blocks a lay-up attempt by Skyler West of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic shoots over Emily Shearer of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic shoots over Emily Shearer of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    TRIB HSSN STATE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS

    Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 26. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

    CLASS 6-A

    1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (17-0) (1) (2)

    2. Bethel Park (15-1) (7) (1)

    3. Norwin (13-2) (7) (3)

    4. Spring-Ford (16-2) (1) (4)

    5. Cardinal O’Hara (13-3) (12) (5)

    Out from last week – None

    CLASS 5-A

    1. Chartiers Valley (17-0) (7) (1)

    2. Mechanisburg (16-0) (3) (2)

    3. Archbishop Wood (12-5) (12) (4)

    4. Woodland Hills (15-3) (7) (3)

    5. Abington Heights (14-3) (2) (5)

    Out from last week – None

    CLASS 4-A

    1. North Catholic (16-1) (7) (1)

    2. Bethlehem Catholic (16-0) (11) (2)

    3. Scranton Prep (16-0) (2) (3)

    4. Blackhawk (15-2) (7) (5)

    5. Bermudian Springs (16-2) (3) (4)

    Out from last week – None

    CLASS 3-A

    1. Delone Catholic (18-0) (3) (1)

    2. Dunmore (14-1) (2) (2)

    3. St. Basil Academy (16-2) (1) (4)

    4. Loyalsock Township (16-1) (4) (3)

    5. Mohawk (16-1) (7) (5)

    Out from last week – None

    CLASS 2-A

    1. Bellwood-Antis (15-0) (6) (1)

    2. Linden Hall (11-1) (3) (2)

    3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-2) (7) (5)

    4. Penns Manor (18-1) (6) (NR)

    5. Maplewood (16-2) (10) (NR)

    Out from last week – Mount Carmel (4), Old Forge (2)

    CLASS 1-A

    1. Jenkintown (17-0) (1) (1)

    2. Lancaster Country Day (15-0) (3) (2)

    3. Rochester (17-1) (7) (3)

    4. West Greene (18-0) (7) (4)

    5. North Clarion (15-0) (9) (5)

    Out from last week – None

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE