Buy Photo Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

TRIB HSSN STATE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 26. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

CLASS 6-A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (17-0) (1) (2)

2. Bethel Park (15-1) (7) (1)

3. Norwin (13-2) (7) (3)

4. Spring-Ford (16-2) (1) (4)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (13-3) (12) (5)

Out from last week – None

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (17-0) (7) (1)

2. Mechanisburg (16-0) (3) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (12-5) (12) (4)

4. Woodland Hills (15-3) (7) (3)

5. Abington Heights (14-3) (2) (5)

Out from last week – None

CLASS 4-A

1. North Catholic (16-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (16-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (16-0) (2) (3)

4. Blackhawk (15-2) (7) (5)

5. Bermudian Springs (16-2) (3) (4)

Out from last week – None

CLASS 3-A

1. Delone Catholic (18-0) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (14-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (16-2) (1) (4)

4. Loyalsock Township (16-1) (4) (3)

5. Mohawk (16-1) (7) (5)

Out from last week – None

CLASS 2-A

1. Bellwood-Antis (15-0) (6) (1)

2. Linden Hall (11-1) (3) (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-2) (7) (5)

4. Penns Manor (18-1) (6) (NR)

5. Maplewood (16-2) (10) (NR)

Out from last week – Mount Carmel (4), Old Forge (2)

CLASS 1-A

1. Jenkintown (17-0) (1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (15-0) (3) (2)

3. Rochester (17-1) (7) (3)

4. West Greene (18-0) (7) (4)

5. North Clarion (15-0) (9) (5)

Out from last week – None