TRIB HSSN STATE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 26. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.
CLASS 6-A
1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (17-0) (1) (2)
2. Bethel Park (15-1) (7) (1)
3. Norwin (13-2) (7) (3)
4. Spring-Ford (16-2) (1) (4)
5. Cardinal O’Hara (13-3) (12) (5)
Out from last week – None
CLASS 5-A
1. Chartiers Valley (17-0) (7) (1)
2. Mechanisburg (16-0) (3) (2)
3. Archbishop Wood (12-5) (12) (4)
4. Woodland Hills (15-3) (7) (3)
5. Abington Heights (14-3) (2) (5)
Out from last week – None
CLASS 4-A
1. North Catholic (16-1) (7) (1)
2. Bethlehem Catholic (16-0) (11) (2)
3. Scranton Prep (16-0) (2) (3)
4. Blackhawk (15-2) (7) (5)
5. Bermudian Springs (16-2) (3) (4)
Out from last week – None
CLASS 3-A
1. Delone Catholic (18-0) (3) (1)
2. Dunmore (14-1) (2) (2)
3. St. Basil Academy (16-2) (1) (4)
4. Loyalsock Township (16-1) (4) (3)
5. Mohawk (16-1) (7) (5)
Out from last week – None
CLASS 2-A
1. Bellwood-Antis (15-0) (6) (1)
2. Linden Hall (11-1) (3) (2)
3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-2) (7) (5)
4. Penns Manor (18-1) (6) (NR)
5. Maplewood (16-2) (10) (NR)
Out from last week – Mount Carmel (4), Old Forge (2)
CLASS 1-A
1. Jenkintown (17-0) (1) (1)
2. Lancaster Country Day (15-0) (3) (2)
3. Rochester (17-1) (7) (3)
4. West Greene (18-0) (7) (4)
5. North Clarion (15-0) (9) (5)
Out from last week – None
