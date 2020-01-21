Story Highlights Gettysburg earned a 41-33 girls' basketball win vs. Eastern York on Tuesday night.

Anne Bair led the Warriors with 20 points and six assists.

Gettysburg is now 14-2 overall and 8-1 in D-II. Eastern fell to 13-5 and 6-4.

Gettysburg Warriors (Photo: .)

GETTYSBURG – Tuesday’s clash between Gettysburg and Eastern York featured two of the best girls' basketball teams in York-Adams League Division II.

It also featured a pair of father-daughter combos. Warriors coach Jeff Bair and his daughter, Anne, squared off against Golden Knights coach Brad Weaver and his daughter, Mara.

The Bairs got the better of the Family Feud Tuesday. Anne Bair scored a game-high 20 points, while adding six assists and knocking down all four of her free throws in the fourth quarter to help Gettysburg remain tied in the loss column with West York atop the division standings with a 41-33 triumph.

“She has a lot of late-game experience,” coach Bair said of his daughter, who is just a sophomore. “She was confident tonight, that’s for sure.”

A pick-your-poison decision: Bair set the tone early with a pair of 3-pointers that gave the host Warriors (14-2 overall, 8-1 D-II) an early cushion. The choice to leave Bair open was kind of a pick-your-poison choice for coach Weaver, who was content with giving up those outside looks in favor of playing Gettysburg’s other shooters more closely.

“We know that team like they know us,” coach Weaver said. “We know what each other are doing. So our strategy was to pack it in on her and then she hit those two 3’s and that kind of changed our defensive mindset a little. I thought that was a game-changer early on.”

Bair scored 14 of her 20 points in a first half, when the Warriors standout single-handedly outscored the entire Eastern side by two points (14-12).

Playing through pain: The fact that Bair went off like she did, even while wearing a face guard because of a broken nose, speaks volumes about her as a player, according to coach Weaver.

“I told my kids that (Bair) is out there with a broken nose and she’s diving for balls and doing everything she can,” he said. “She really changed the outcome of the game.”

For Anne Bair, it was just about taking what the Knights (13-5, 6-4) were giving her.

“They were leaving me open,” she said. “So I shot it. I’ve been working on my shot more so I was comfortable.”

Malone shines for Eastern: While coach Weaver’s daughter had a tough time – she was held scoreless for the first time all season – Addy Malone did her best to keep the Knights in the contest, especially in the second half. Malone, a standout lacrosse and field hockey player, scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the second half.

“She really hurt us,” coach Bair said of Malone. “I think after halftime we just kind of got lost and I’m not sure why.”

The Knights, who trailed by double digits throughout the third period, were able to chip away at the lead until closing to within four points with 2:38 left on a 3-pointer from Breana Grim.

Getting over the hump, however, proved to be too monumental, especially with Bair having the ball in her hands for most of the final possessions.

“I was frustrated at halftime,” coach Weaver said. “I just felt like we didn’t come out and play hard. They played to take away our shooters, and if we don’t execute, that’s a good game plan against us.”

Tough division: While the victory was certainly a big boost for the Warriors in the standings, the Bairs know that there are no nights off in a jam-packed D-II. Gettysburg still has two games left against York Suburban (11-4, 7-3) and one against Kennard-Dale (12-6, 4-6) over the final two weeks of the regular season.

“There’s a good shot that six of the eight teams in the division make districts,” coach Bair said. “Division II is very good.”

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Dallastown 60, South Western 31: At Dallastown, Bria Beverly led the Wildcats to the Y-A D-I victory by scoring 12 points. Teammate Claire Teyral scored 10 points, including three from behind the arc. Dallastown improved to 6-2 in the division and 12-4 overall. South Western fell to 2-14 and 0-8.

Delone Catholic 55, York Catholic 32: At York Catholic, the Squirettes rolled to the Y-A D-III victory. Giana Hoddinott led the visitors with 13 points. Brooke Lawyer and Maggie Hughes each scored 11 points for Delone. For the Irish, Drew Kile scored 10 points. Delone is now 17-0 overall and 9-0 in D-III. York Catholic fell to 9-9 and 6-4.

Central York 63, New Oxford 27: At New Oxford, the Panthers rolled to the Y-A D-I win to improve to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the division. Sarah Berman led the Panthers with 17 points, including five from behind the arc. Teammate Emily Prowell scored 11 points. For the Colonials, Morgan Adams scored 10 points. New Oxford fell to 6-10 and 3-6.

Kennard-Dale 32, Susquehannock 30: At Glen Rock, the Rams used a 14-7 fourth-quarter surge to earn the low-scoring D-II win. Jaedyn McKeon and Lexie Kopko had 12 points each for K-D. Kelsey Gemmill had 11 points for the Warriors. K-D is 12-6 overall and 4-6 in the division. Susquehannock is 5-12 and 3-8.

York Suburban 61, Dover 15: At Suburban, the Trojans improved to 11-4 overall and 7-3 in Y-A D-II behind 19 points Alyssa Hocker and 10 points from Lulu Mooney. Dover fell to 2-13 and 0-9.

Bermudian Springs 57, Littlestown 41: At York Springs, the Eagles bounced back from a Y-A D-III showdown loss to Delone on Monday with a win vs. Littlestown on Tuesday. Bermudian senior Skyler West passed the 1,000-point milestone for her career. Bermudian is now 14-2 overall and 8-1 in D-III. Littlestown is 8-7 and 5-5.

Christian School of York 54, Dayspring Christian 18: At Dayspring, the Defenders improved to 12-2 with the easy win. The home team fell to 3-12. Kayleigh Rhine (12 points), Emma Bell (12 points) and Linda Brown (11 points) paced CSY.

Hanover 40, Fairfield 14: At Fairfield, Hanover improved to 10-7 overall and 2-6 in Y-A D-III behind 11 points from Tianna Gray and 10 points from Jaycie Miller. Fairfield is 2-14 a

West York 75, Northeastern 59: At West York, the Bulldogs won a high-scoring affair to improve to 13-3 overall and 9-1 in Y-A D-II. Northeastern is 6-11 and 3-8.

Red Lion 46, York High 26: At York, the Lions (15-2 overall) remained alone in first place in Y-A D-I at 9-1. York fell to 1-15 and 0-9.

Covenant Christian 42, York Country Day 39: At York, YCD fell to 5-9, while Covenant Christian improved to 3-11.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.