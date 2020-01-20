PHOTOS: Delone Catholic vs Dunmore basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Delone Catholic bench reacts as the Squirettes open their lead on Dunmore during the PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Delone Catholic bench reacts as the Squirettes open their lead on Dunmore during the PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer shoots for three against Dunmore during the PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer shoots for three against Dunmore during the PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    TRIB HSSN STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS

    Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 19. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

    Class 6-A

    1. Bethel Park (13-0) (7) (1)

    2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (15-0) (1) (3)

    3. Norwin (11-2) (7) (5)

    4. Spring-Ford (13-2) (1) (4)

    5. Cardinal O’Hara (11-3) (12) (2)

    Out from last week – None

    Class 5-A

    1. Chartiers Valley (15-0) (7) (1)

    2. Mechanisburg (14-0) (3) (2)

    3. Woodland Hills (13-2) (7) (5)

    4. Archbishop Wood (10-5) (12) (3)

    5. Abington Heights (12-3) (2) (4)

    Out from last week – None

    Class 4-A

    1. North Catholic (12-1) (7) (1)

    2. Bethlehem Catholic (14-0) (11) (2)

    3. Scranton Prep (14-0) (2) (3)

    4. Bermudian Springs (13-1) (3) (4)

    5. Blackhawk (12-2) (7) (5)

    Out from last week – None

    Class 3-A

    1. Delone Catholic (15-0) (3) (1)

    2. Dunmore (12-1) (2) (2)

    3. Loyalsock Township (13-0) (4) (3)

    4. St. Basil Academy (13-2) (1) (4)

    5. Mohawk (14-1) (7) (5)

    Out from last week – None

    Class 2-A

    1. Bellwood-Antis (12-0) (6) (1)

    2. Linden Hall (10-1) (3) (2)

    3. Mount Carmel (10-2) (4) (4)

    4. Old Forge (11-3) (2) (5)

    5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-2) (7) (NR)

    Our from last week – Winchester Thurston (7)

    Class 1-A

    1. Jenkintown (15-0) (1) (1)

    2. Lancaster Country Day (13-0) (3) (2)

    3. Rochester (15-1) (7) (3)

    4. West Greene (15-0) (7) (4)

    5. North Clarion (12-0) (9) (5)

    Out from last week – None

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE