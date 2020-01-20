Buy Photo The Delone Catholic girls' basketball team celebrates after winning the PIAA Class 3-A state championship last March. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

TRIB HSSN STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 19. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

Class 6-A

1. Bethel Park (13-0) (7) (1)

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (15-0) (1) (3)

3. Norwin (11-2) (7) (5)

4. Spring-Ford (13-2) (1) (4)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (11-3) (12) (2)

Out from last week – None

Class 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Mechanisburg (14-0) (3) (2)

3. Woodland Hills (13-2) (7) (5)

4. Archbishop Wood (10-5) (12) (3)

5. Abington Heights (12-3) (2) (4)

Out from last week – None

Class 4-A

1. North Catholic (12-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (14-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (14-0) (2) (3)

4. Bermudian Springs (13-1) (3) (4)

5. Blackhawk (12-2) (7) (5)

Out from last week – None

Class 3-A

1. Delone Catholic (15-0) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (12-1) (2) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (13-0) (4) (3)

4. St. Basil Academy (13-2) (1) (4)

5. Mohawk (14-1) (7) (5)

Out from last week – None

Class 2-A

1. Bellwood-Antis (12-0) (6) (1)

2. Linden Hall (10-1) (3) (2)

3. Mount Carmel (10-2) (4) (4)

4. Old Forge (11-3) (2) (5)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-2) (7) (NR)

Our from last week – Winchester Thurston (7)

Class 1-A

1. Jenkintown (15-0) (1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (13-0) (3) (2)

3. Rochester (15-1) (7) (3)

4. West Greene (15-0) (7) (4)

5. North Clarion (12-0) (9) (5)

Out from last week – None