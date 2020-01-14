Buy Photo The Delone Catholic girls' basketball team celebrates after winning the PIAA Class 3-A state title in 2019. Delone is ranked No. 1 in the state in 3-A in the latest Trib HSSN state girls' basketball poll. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

TRIB HSSN GIRLS’ STATE RANKINGS

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six girls’ basketball classifications through Sunday, Jan. 12. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after its record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.

Class 6-A

1. Bethel Park (11-0, 7) (2)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (11-1, 12) (4)

3. Plymouth Whitemarsh (12-0, 1) (NR)

4. Spring-Ford (11-1, 1) (NR)

5. Norwin (9-2, 7) (NR)

Out: Upper Dublin (1), Garnet Valley (1), Governor Mifflin (3)

Class 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (12-0, 7) (1)

2. Mechanicsburg (12-0, 3) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (7-4, 12) (4)

4. Abington Heights (8-2, 2) (NR)

5. Woodland Hills (10-2, 7) (NR)

Out: Archbishop Carroll (12), Malvern Villa Maria Academy (1)

Class 4-A

1. North Catholic (9-1, 7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (12-0, 11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (9-0, 2) (4)

4. Bermudian Springs (10-1, 3) (3)

5. Blackhawk (10-2, 7) (NR)

Out: Central Valley (7)

Class 3-A

1. Delone Catholic (11-0, 3) (1)

2. Dunmore (10-0, 2) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (10-0, 4) (3)

4. St. Basil Academy (10-2, 1) (4)

5. Mohawk (11-1, 7) (NR)

Out: Beaver (7)

Class 2-A

1. Bellwood-Antis (9-0, 6) (1)

2. Linden Hall (9-1, 3) (2)

3. Winchester Thurston (10-0, 7) (3)

4. Mount Carmel (9-2, 4) (NR)

5. Old Forge (8-2, 2) (5)

Out: West Middlesex (10)

Class 1-A

1. Jenkintown (12-0, 1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (10-0, 3) (2)

3. Rochester (12-1, 7) (3)

4. West Greene (12-0, 7) (4)

5. North Clarion (10-0, 9) (5)

Out: None