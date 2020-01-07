Story Highlights The York High girls' basketball team earned its first win of the season Saturday.

The York High girls had several near misses en route to an 0-10 start.

That included a particularly disheartening loss on the road to Reading.

Kevin Glover (Photo: PHOTO COUTESY OF SPOOKY NOOK)

The win-loss record normally is a true reflection about a team's ability.

Sometimes, however, there is more than meets the eye when scanning the standings.

That’s certainly true when it comes to the York High girls’ basketball program this season.

After dropping its first 10 games of the season, it was easy to pigeon-hole coach Kevin Glover’s squad as “bad.”

While the Bearcats are not York-Adams League Division I contenders, Glover’s squad hasn’t been an easy-out by any stretch of the imagination.

So, even after notching win No. 1 of the season this past Saturday against Lancaster McCaskey, Glover and his girls still had a bit of a chip on their collective shoulder.

“I feel like we should already have probably four wins,” Glover said. “But we’ve put ourselves into some bad situations down the stretch.”

Foul-line woes: There is no clearer case in point for Glover than a disheartening loss against the home team in the consolation contest of the Reading Holiday Tournament.

Leading by eight points with under a minute left in regulation, Glover had to feel optimistic. That’s when his team’s season-long Achilles heel — making free throws — came to the forefront again.

The Bearcats, who are converting on just 51.2% of foul attempts, missed eight free throws in the final minute to give Reading a chance to make an improbable comeback.

“We work on free throws a lot in practice,” Glover said. “Ever since Day 1, because we know there’s going to come a day when it comes down to that.”

A devastating loss: Despite those misses, the Bearcats (1-10 overall, 1-4 Y-A D-I) seemingly secured victory when Lock Haven recruit Sabria Royal snagged an offensive rebound off a missed free throw with just over three seconds left on the clock.

Crazy things happen all the time in the sport of basketball and perhaps nothing crazier could have been scripted at that point. Royal opted to go back up for a shot after the offensive board, but her shot was blocked.

The ball then found its way to a Reading player with just under a second left. A couple of steps later — Glover felt that it was a traveling violation — and a last-ditch heave from three-quarters court and the game was suddenly tied.

“You have to give credit to the Reading players,” Glover said. “They continued to play hard and continued to play (despite trailing by eight points). And their kid made a heck of a shot.”

That shot, which ended up as one of the Top 10 plays on ESPN’s SportsCenter, wasn’t the final dagger, but it definitely hurt in what turned out to be a 46-41 defeat in overtime.

“It really should have never came down to that,” Glover said.

Another tough loss: York followed that up last week with another heart-breaking loss against Boiling Springs. Again leading with under a minute left, the Bearcats allowed the Bubblers to rally for a 39-36 triumph.

“Again it was just a lot of missed free throws,” Glover said. “We know that they were big.”

Sabria Royal (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YBEARCATS TWITTER SITE)

Earning that elusive win: The good news for Glover was that Saturday against McCaskey, the Bearcats finally put it together. Royal, who has attempted a league-high 110 free throws this season, was a cool 4 for 4 in the fourth quarter to help York earn a 58-48 triumph.

“The girls responded well,” Glover said. “And we did have a spell where we started to revert back to some bad habits and I just called a timeout and told them: ‘I am not going through this again.’ It was time for them to step up to the occasion and they did that.”

Honoring past stars: Glover and his squad will have a chance to put together a winning streak Wednesday when York hosts South Western in a Division I tilt. The Mustangs are 2-10 overall and 0-4 in the division.

Wednesday’s contest will be a culmination of something that Glover has been working on since taking over as coach last season. The school will host an alumni-night contest. The program’s top three scorers in history — Barb DeShields (2,175), Chyna Steele (1,769) and Chris Preston (1,623) — will be on hand, as well as several other former Bearcat standouts.

“Yeah, we have a few of the players that played on those county championship teams (in 1989 and 1998) coming,” Glover said. “We have a lot of great alumni that wore that Lady Bearcat logo that are coming out to support the girls.”

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.