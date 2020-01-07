PHOTOS: Delone Catholic vs Dunmore basketball
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Delone Catholic bench reacts as the Squirettes open their lead on Dunmore during the PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer shoots for three against Dunmore during the PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    TRIB HSSN STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS

    Records Through Sunday, Jan. 5

    The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record followed by the team's ranking from last week.

    Class 6-A

    1. Upper Dublin (6-2, 1) (1)

    2. Bethel Park (8-0, 7) (3)

    3. Cardinal O’Hara (8-1, 12) (4)

    4. Garnet Valley (7-1, 1) (5)

    5. Governor Mifflin (6-0, 3) (NR)

    Out: Neshaminy (1)

    Class 5-A

    1. Chartiers Valley (9-0, 7) (1)

    2. Mechanisburg (8-0, 3) (2)

    3. Archbishop Carroll (6-2, 12) (3)

    4. Archbishop Wood (4-4, 2) (4)

    5. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (5-3, 1) (5)

    Out: None

    Class 4-A

    1. North Catholic (7-0, 7) (1)

    2. Bethlehem Catholic (9-0, 11) (2)

    3. Bermudian Springs (8-0, 3) (3)

    4. Scranton Prep (8-0, 2) (NR)

    5. Central Valley (8-0, 7) (NR)

    Out: Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (12), Grove City (10)

    Class 3-A

    1. Delone Catholic (11-0, 3) (1)

    2. Dunmore (6-1, 2) (2)

    3. Loyalsock Township (7-0, 4) (NR)

    4. St. Basil Academy (7-2, 1) (3)

    5. Beaver (8-1, 7) (5)

    Out: Camp Hill Trinity (3)

    Class 2-A

    1. Bellwood-Antis (7-0, 6) (1)

    2. Linden Hall (8-1, 3) (3)

    3. Winchester Thurston (8-0, 7) (4)

    4. West Middlesex (6-2, 10) (2)

    5. Old Forge (6-2, 2) (5)

    Out: None

    Class 1-A

    1. Jenkintown (9-0, 1) (1)

    2. Lancaster Country Day (9-0, 3) (2)

    3. Rochester (10-1, 7) (3)

    4. West Greene (8-0, 7) (NR)

    5. North Clarion (8-0, 9) (NR)

    Out: Mount Calvary Christian School (3), Cambridge Springs (10)

