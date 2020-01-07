TRIB HSSN STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Records Through Sunday, Jan. 5
The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record followed by the team's ranking from last week.
Class 6-A
1. Upper Dublin (6-2, 1) (1)
2. Bethel Park (8-0, 7) (3)
3. Cardinal O’Hara (8-1, 12) (4)
4. Garnet Valley (7-1, 1) (5)
5. Governor Mifflin (6-0, 3) (NR)
Out: Neshaminy (1)
Class 5-A
1. Chartiers Valley (9-0, 7) (1)
2. Mechanisburg (8-0, 3) (2)
3. Archbishop Carroll (6-2, 12) (3)
4. Archbishop Wood (4-4, 2) (4)
5. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (5-3, 1) (5)
Out: None
Class 4-A
1. North Catholic (7-0, 7) (1)
2. Bethlehem Catholic (9-0, 11) (2)
3. Bermudian Springs (8-0, 3) (3)
4. Scranton Prep (8-0, 2) (NR)
5. Central Valley (8-0, 7) (NR)
Out: Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (12), Grove City (10)
Class 3-A
1. Delone Catholic (11-0, 3) (1)
2. Dunmore (6-1, 2) (2)
3. Loyalsock Township (7-0, 4) (NR)
4. St. Basil Academy (7-2, 1) (3)
5. Beaver (8-1, 7) (5)
Out: Camp Hill Trinity (3)
Class 2-A
1. Bellwood-Antis (7-0, 6) (1)
2. Linden Hall (8-1, 3) (3)
3. Winchester Thurston (8-0, 7) (4)
4. West Middlesex (6-2, 10) (2)
5. Old Forge (6-2, 2) (5)
Out: None
Class 1-A
1. Jenkintown (9-0, 1) (1)
2. Lancaster Country Day (9-0, 3) (2)
3. Rochester (10-1, 7) (3)
4. West Greene (8-0, 7) (NR)
5. North Clarion (8-0, 9) (NR)
Out: Mount Calvary Christian School (3), Cambridge Springs (10)
