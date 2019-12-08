Buy Photo Central York's Sarah Berman, seen here at left in a file photo, scored 24 points on Saturday night to help Central York win a girls' basketball tip-off tournament at Penn Manor. Berman was named the event's MVP. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League girls' basketball teams enjoyed an impressive opening weekend.

Eight Y-A programs earned tip-off tournament championships. The title-winning teams were: Central York, York Suburban, Red Lion, Spring Grove, Kennard-Dale, Delone Catholic, Hanover and Gettysburg.

At the Penn Manor tournament, Sarah Berman pumped in 24 points in Central York's victory over Bishop McDevitt in the championship contest. Berman was named the event's MVP.

At the Columbia tournament, Suburban dominated Big Spring in the title contest, 47-30. Suburban's Kiyanna Dowling was named the event's MVP, while Alyssa Hocker was named to the all-tournament team. Maddison Perring led Suburban in the title game with 13 points.

At the Eastern tournament, Red Lion captured the crown with a 42-37 victory over the host team in the final. Makiah Shaw and Chloe Tollinger led Red Lion with 11 points each. Eastern was led by Mara Weaver (14 points) and Addison Malone (12 points).

At the Cedar Cliff tournament, Spring Grove downed Cedar Crest in the championship final, 55-41. Haley Wagman (18 points), Ella Kale (17 points) and Lexi Hoffman (10 points) led the Rockets.

At the Southern Border Shootout on their home court, the Kennard-Dale Rams cruised to a 55-30 triumph over Susquehannock in Fawn Grove. Chandler Swanson (14 points), Jaedyn McKeon (13 points) and Lexie Kopko (13 points) powered the winners. Kaelyn Duvall led Susquehannock with 14 points.

At the West York tournament, Delone Catholic got off to an impressive start by beating the host team for the crown, 68-45. The defending PIAA Class 3-A state champions were led in the title game by Brooke Lawyer (17 points), Abigael Vingsen (16 points), Giana Hoddinott (14 points) and Makenna Mummert (12 points). ​Alyssa Zorbaugh led West York with 10 points.

At the Harrisburg Christian tournament, Hanover edged the host team in the final, 35-33. Hanover's Jaycie Miller was the event's MVP, while Tianna Gray and Avery Abell made the all-tournament team. Miller had 15 points in the final.

At the Downingtown East tournament, Gettysburg beat the host team to capture the championship, 47-43.

