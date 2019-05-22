Story Highlights Two York High girls' basketball players have earned $38,000 in scholarship money.

Jae Fitch has earned a $20,000 award, while Adrionna Harris has an $18,000 award.

The awards were made through the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Fund.

Two York High senior girls' basketball players have earned $38,000 in college scholarships.

The Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund awards were presented on Tuesday evening to Jae Fitch ($20,00) and Adrionna Harris ($18,000).

Each year, a Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Award goes to both a York-Adams League boys' and girls' basketball program in recognition of outstanding sportsmanship.

The winning programs are determined by a vote of York-area basketball officials after observing the season-long conduct of players, fans, faculty, students, managers, coaches and cheerleaders from the junior high through varsity levels. Each winning school receives a traveling trophy in recognition of its accomplishment.

This past season marked the first-ever team win for the York High girls in the 19-year history of the scholarship program.

Seniors from each winning program then become eligible to win Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Awards. Winners are determined by the fund’s board of directors after reviewing applications and transcripts and conducting candidate interviews.

The number of awards and dollar amounts presented are determined each year by the board members.

Fitch will attend York College of Pennsylvania, while Harris plans to attend Florida State College at Jacksonville.

New Oxford High School was this year’s winner on the boys’ side. It's the second time in the past three years that the New Oxford boys have been honored. The individual Colonials to be honored are scheduled to be announced Wednesday night.

Gretchen Wolf Swartz was a York County basketball official from 1981 to 1995. Following her death from leukemia in 1997, her fellow officials created the memorial team awards and a scholarship fund to honor her.

When South Western earned the first Swartz award in 2001, only one $1,000 scholarship was awarded. More than $300,000 in scholarship money has since been awarded.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.