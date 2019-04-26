After winning his fourth state championship at Delone Catholic, Gerry Eckenrode has been named the 2019 Pennsylvania Class 3-A Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year by the state's sports writers.
In addition, two of Eckenrode's players earned all-state second-team honors in 3-A: 6-foot senior Bradi Zumbrum and 5-9 junior Brooke Lawyer.
Two other York-Adams League players were recognized in 5-A. Taylor Geiman, a 6-foot senior for South Western, earned second-team honors, while Jaden Walker, a 5-10 senior for Susquehannock, was named to the third team.
Eckenrode, Zumbrum and Lawyer helped the Squirettes pull off one of larger upsets in recent PIAA history when they defeated previously unbeaten Dunmore in the 3-A championship game, 49-43.
Delone finished the season at 26-4.
Lawyer led Delone at 12.8 points per game, while Zumbrum was next at 11.7 points per game. Lawyer poured in 20 points in the state title game, while Zumbrum added 11 points.
They also helped Delone win the Y-A D-III title with a perfect division record. Zumbrum has committed to play for NCAA Division III York College next season.
Geiman, an NCAA Division I recruit for Virginia Tech, averaged 13.0 points per game this season for the Mustangs, who finished 16-7.
Walker, an NCAA Division I recruit for St. Joseph's, averaged 15.7 points per game, leading the York-Adams League for Susquehannock, which finished at 14-9.
Zumbrum, Geiman and Walker each went over the 1,000-point mark for their careers earlier this season.
Check back later for updated story.
Following is the complete all-state list.
2019 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS
ALL-STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAMS
Each player is listed with her height, her class and her scoring average
CLASS 6-A
Player of the Year: Makenna Marisa, Peters Township
Coach of the Year: Bert Kendall, Peters Township
First Team
Kassondra Brown, Abington, 6-2, Sr., 17.8
Victoria Keenan, Northampton, 5-7, Sr., 16.6
Makenna Marisa, Peters Township, 5-11, Sr., 20.6
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.5
Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny, 5-9, Sr., 14.3
Jackie Vargas, Upper Dublin, 6-3, Jr., 12.9
Second Team
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley, 6-0, Sr., 10.4
Dajahnae Brannon, Harrisburg, 5-10, Sr., 17.4
Alexa Brodie, Central Bucks South, 5-6, Sr., 16.7
Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West, 6-0, Jr., 13.2
Isabella Mills, Peters Township, 5-11, Sr., 14.3
Brooke Mullin, Neshaminy, 5-11, Sr., 15.8
Third Team
Dana Bandurick, Council Rock North, 6-0, Sr., 17.2
Maya Bokunowicz, State College, 6-0, Jr., 16.2
Bridgid Fox, Altoona, 6-0, Sr., 15.7
Olivia Gribble, Norwin, 5-8, Jr., 16.1
Colette Mulderig, Scranton, 6-2, Jr., 18.7
Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford, 5-9, So., 15.2
Olivia Westphal, Bethal Park, 5-9, So., 16.9
CLASS 5-A
Player of the Year: Olivia Snyder, Southern Lehigh
Coach of the Year: Tim McConnell, Chartiers Valley
First Team
Jenna Clark, Thomas Jefferson, 5-7, Sr., 20.5
Tai Johnson, Mars, 5-8, Sr., 20.3
Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley, 5-7, Jr., 15.0
Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, So., 17.1
Olivia Snyder, Southern Lehigh, 6-0, Sr., 24.1
Mackenzie Wagner, Chartiers Valley, 5-10, Sr., 16.7
Second Team
Ali Benim, Harbor Creek, 5-9, Sr., 19.2
Taylor Geiman, South Western, 6-0, Sr., 13.0
Cali Konek, Franklin Regional, 5-6, Sr., 16.8
Margo Loutzenhiser, Warren, 5-9, Sr., 20.7
Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley, 6-0, Jr., 22.5
Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll, 5-10, Jr., 18.4
Third Team
Sierra DeAngelo, Oakland Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.0
Lexi Jackson, Gateway, 6-3, Jr., 16.9
Alisha Lewis, Strath Haven, 5-6, Sr., 13.1
Marena Lonardi, Elizabethtown, 5-10, Sr., 21.3
Alexis Sestric, Oakland Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 17.1
Abby Walheim, Malvern Villa Maria, 6-0, Sr., 16.4
Jaden Walker, Susquehannock, 5-10, Sr., 15.7
CLASS 4-A
Player of the Year: Kiki Jefferson, Lancaster Catholic
Coach of the Year: Jose Medina, Bethlehem Catholic
First Team
Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Jr., 19.6
Mady Aulbach, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 16.9
Riley Griffith, Milfflinburg, 5-9, Sr., 17.6
Kiki Jefferson, Lancaster Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 20.0
Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Jr., 16.7
Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 16.0
Second Team
Addy Cross, Erie Villa Maria, 5-8, Sr., 11.6
Olivia Fasick, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, 5-8, Sr., 15.5
Katie Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-5, Jr., 23.1
Hannah Kauffman, Jersey Shore, 5-10, Sr., 18.1
Megan Kallock, Greensburg Salem, 5-7, Sr., 24.9
Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Jr., 21.0
Third Team
Peyton Jaquis, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 11.0
Maeve McCann, Bonner-Prendergast, 5-5, Sr., 11.5
Gillian Piccolino, Keystone Oaks, 5-11, Sr., 21.4
Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-6, So., 17.6
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, Fr., 18.7
Dani Short, North Catholic, 6-2, Sr., 12.3
Aniya Walker, Ambridge, 6-2, Sr., 20.7
CLASS 3-A
First Team
Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Gorretti
Coach of the Year: Gerry Eckenrode, Delone Catholic
Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-9, Jr., 14.3
Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola, 5-6, Jr., 30.5
Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Gorretti, 5-6, Jr., 25.8
Sunshine McCrae, Camp Hill Trinity, 6-0, Sr., 11.8
Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, Fr., 15.8
Victoria Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Sr., 12.6
Second Team
Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 12.8
Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Jr., 17.9
Casey Remolde, Saint Basil, 5-10, Sr., 13.0
Elle Stauffer, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Jr., 14.3
Alana Swift, Imhotep, 5-6, Sr., 13.8
Bradi Zumbrum, Delone Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 11.7
Third Team
Rachel Balzer, Germantown Academy, 5-9, Sr., 10.1
Bella Burrelli, Neshannock, 5-11, Sr., 17.6
Makalyn Clapper, Penn Cambria, 5-8, Sr., 15.3
McKenna Hayward, Central Cambria, 5-5, Sr., 15.6
Kassidy Ingram, Camp Hill Trinity, 5-9, Sr., 11.0
Grace Kelleher, Lewisburg, 5-6, Sr., 17.8
Nadjy Tyler, Imhotep, 6-2, Sr., 10.1
CLASS 2-A
Player of the Year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis
Coach of the Year: Jim Swaney, Bellwood-Antis
First Team
Anna Camden, Shipley, 6-2, Sr., 17.0
Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-1, Jr., 29.3
Ella Marconi, Kane, 6-2, Sr., 22.9
Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-6, Jr., 23.8
Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.2
Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-0, Jr., 21.2
Second Team
Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Jr., 13.8
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-6, Sr., 18.2
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-7, Sr., 15.8
Angelina Meola, Iroquois, 5-7, Jr., 29.6
Shamyjha Price, Bishop Canevin, 5-9, Sr., 18.0
Raanae Smith, Friends Central, 6-1, Sr., 14.3
Third Team
Autumn Fennell, Penns Manor, 5-3, Sr., 17.4
Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Jr., 11.2
Dymond Crawford, Jeannette, 5-9, Sr., 21.9
Jackie Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Jr., 12.6
Danie Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, So., 19.1
Lauren Ross, Shipley, 5-8, Sr., 12.2
Hetta Saatman, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 10.5
CLASS 1-A
Player of the Year: Kiera Booth, Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach of the Year: Rachel Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley
First Team
Lilyauna Bickel, Lourdes Regional, 5-8, Sr., 13.6
Kiera Booth, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-1, Jr., 17.9
Mia Kolb, Jenkintown, 5-9, Sr., 15.5
Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 28.9
Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Sr., 18.1
Emily Zocsin, Weatherly, 5-7, Sr., 17.9
Second Team
Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Jr., 11.4
Madison Lampe, West Greene, 5-4, Sr., 13.2
McKenna Lampe, West Greene, 5-4, Sr., 14.1
Mykenzie Malacusky, Sullivan County, 5-4, Sr., 15.3
Zoie Smith, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-11, Sr., 13.5
Sidney Stutzman, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5-8, Sr., 11.9
Third Team
Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Jr., 14.3
Anna Haigh, Bishop Carroll, 5-11, Sr., 11.1
Tayler Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Jr., 14.7
Taylor Kirschner, Quigley Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 19.5
Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 17.7
Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 17.0
Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Jr., 19.8
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.