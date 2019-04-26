Story Highlights Gerry Eckenrode is Pennsylvania's 3-A girls' basketball coach of the year.

Eckenrode led Delone to the 3-A state championship in March.

Two Delone players, Bradi Zumbrum and Brooke Lawyer, are second-team all-staters.

Taylor Geiman (second team) and Jaden Walker (third team) were all-state 5-A picks..

Buy Photo Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode hugs one of his players, Brooke Lawyer, after the Squirettes won the PIAA Class 3-A state championship in March. The state's sports writers named Eckenrode the 3-A girls' basketball coach of the year. Lawyer was named to the 3-A all-state second team. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

After winning his fourth state championship at Delone Catholic, Gerry Eckenrode has been named the 2019 Pennsylvania Class 3-A Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year by the state's sports writers.

In addition, two of Eckenrode's players earned all-state second-team honors in 3-A: 6-foot senior Bradi Zumbrum and 5-9 junior Brooke Lawyer.

Two other York-Adams League players were recognized in 5-A. Taylor Geiman, a 6-foot senior for South Western, earned second-team honors, while Jaden Walker, a 5-10 senior for Susquehannock, was named to the third team.

Eckenrode, Zumbrum and Lawyer helped the Squirettes pull off one of larger upsets in recent PIAA history when they defeated previously unbeaten Dunmore in the 3-A championship game, 49-43.

Delone finished the season at 26-4.

Buy Photo Delone Catholic senior Bradi Zumbrum was named to the all-state Class 3-A second team by the Pennsylvania sports writers. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Lawyer led Delone at 12.8 points per game, while Zumbrum was next at 11.7 points per game. Lawyer poured in 20 points in the state title game, while Zumbrum added 11 points.

They also helped Delone win the Y-A D-III title with a perfect division record. Zumbrum has committed to play for NCAA Division III York College next season.

Geiman, an NCAA Division I recruit for Virginia Tech, averaged 13.0 points per game this season for the Mustangs, who finished 16-7.

Walker, an NCAA Division I recruit for St. Joseph's, averaged 15.7 points per game, leading the York-Adams League for Susquehannock, which finished at 14-9.

Zumbrum, Geiman and Walker each went over the 1,000-point mark for their careers earlier this season.

Buy Photo South Western's Taylor Geiman, left, is a second-team all-state pick in Class 5-A. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo Susquehannock's Jaden Walker is a third-team all-state pick in Class 5-A. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the complete all-state list.

2019 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS

ALL-STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAMS

Each player is listed with her height, her class and her scoring average



CLASS 6-A

Player of the Year: Makenna Marisa, Peters Township

Coach of the Year: Bert Kendall, Peters Township

First Team

Kassondra Brown, Abington, 6-2, Sr., 17.8

Victoria Keenan, Northampton, 5-7, Sr., 16.6

Makenna Marisa, Peters Township, 5-11, Sr., 20.6

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.5

Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny, 5-9, Sr., 14.3

Jackie Vargas, Upper Dublin, 6-3, Jr., 12.9

Second Team

Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley, 6-0, Sr., 10.4

Dajahnae Brannon, Harrisburg, 5-10, Sr., 17.4

Alexa Brodie, Central Bucks South, 5-6, Sr., 16.7

Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West, 6-0, Jr., 13.2

Isabella Mills, Peters Township, 5-11, Sr., 14.3

Brooke Mullin, Neshaminy, 5-11, Sr., 15.8

Third Team

Dana Bandurick, Council Rock North, 6-0, Sr., 17.2

Maya Bokunowicz, State College, 6-0, Jr., 16.2

Bridgid Fox, Altoona, 6-0, Sr., 15.7

Olivia Gribble, Norwin, 5-8, Jr., 16.1

Colette Mulderig, Scranton, 6-2, Jr., 18.7

Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford, 5-9, So., 15.2

Olivia Westphal, Bethal Park, 5-9, So., 16.9



CLASS 5-A

Player of the Year: Olivia Snyder, Southern Lehigh

Coach of the Year: Tim McConnell, Chartiers Valley

First Team

Jenna Clark, Thomas Jefferson, 5-7, Sr., 20.5

Tai Johnson, Mars, 5-8, Sr., 20.3

Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley, 5-7, Jr., 15.0

Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, So., 17.1

Olivia Snyder, Southern Lehigh, 6-0, Sr., 24.1

Mackenzie Wagner, Chartiers Valley, 5-10, Sr., 16.7

Second Team

Ali Benim, Harbor Creek, 5-9, Sr., 19.2

Taylor Geiman, South Western, 6-0, Sr., 13.0

Cali Konek, Franklin Regional, 5-6, Sr., 16.8

Margo Loutzenhiser, Warren, 5-9, Sr., 20.7

Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley, 6-0, Jr., 22.5

Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll, 5-10, Jr., 18.4

Third Team

Sierra DeAngelo, Oakland Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.0

Lexi Jackson, Gateway, 6-3, Jr., 16.9

Alisha Lewis, Strath Haven, 5-6, Sr., 13.1

Marena Lonardi, Elizabethtown, 5-10, Sr., 21.3

Alexis Sestric, Oakland Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 17.1

Abby Walheim, Malvern Villa Maria, 6-0, Sr., 16.4

Jaden Walker, Susquehannock, 5-10, Sr., 15.7

CLASS 4-A

Player of the Year: Kiki Jefferson, Lancaster Catholic

Coach of the Year: Jose Medina, Bethlehem Catholic

First Team

Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Jr., 19.6

Mady Aulbach, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 16.9

Riley Griffith, Milfflinburg, 5-9, Sr., 17.6

Kiki Jefferson, Lancaster Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 20.0

Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Jr., 16.7

Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 16.0

Second Team

Addy Cross, Erie Villa Maria, 5-8, Sr., 11.6

Olivia Fasick, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, 5-8, Sr., 15.5

Katie Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-5, Jr., 23.1

Hannah Kauffman, Jersey Shore, 5-10, Sr., 18.1

Megan Kallock, Greensburg Salem, 5-7, Sr., 24.9

Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Jr., 21.0

Third Team

Peyton Jaquis, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 11.0

Maeve McCann, Bonner-Prendergast, 5-5, Sr., 11.5

Gillian Piccolino, Keystone Oaks, 5-11, Sr., 21.4

Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-6, So., 17.6

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, Fr., 18.7

Dani Short, North Catholic, 6-2, Sr., 12.3

Aniya Walker, Ambridge, 6-2, Sr., 20.7

CLASS 3-A

First Team

Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Gorretti

Coach of the Year: Gerry Eckenrode, Delone Catholic

Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-9, Jr., 14.3

Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola, 5-6, Jr., 30.5

Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Gorretti, 5-6, Jr., 25.8

Sunshine McCrae, Camp Hill Trinity, 6-0, Sr., 11.8

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, Fr., 15.8

Victoria Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Sr., 12.6

Second Team

Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 12.8

Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Jr., 17.9

Casey Remolde, Saint Basil, 5-10, Sr., 13.0

Elle Stauffer, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Jr., 14.3

Alana Swift, Imhotep, 5-6, Sr., 13.8

Bradi Zumbrum, Delone Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 11.7

Third Team

Rachel Balzer, Germantown Academy, 5-9, Sr., 10.1

Bella Burrelli, Neshannock, 5-11, Sr., 17.6

Makalyn Clapper, Penn Cambria, 5-8, Sr., 15.3

McKenna Hayward, Central Cambria, 5-5, Sr., 15.6

Kassidy Ingram, Camp Hill Trinity, 5-9, Sr., 11.0

Grace Kelleher, Lewisburg, 5-6, Sr., 17.8

Nadjy Tyler, Imhotep, 6-2, Sr., 10.1

CLASS 2-A

Player of the Year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis

Coach of the Year: Jim Swaney, Bellwood-Antis

First Team

Anna Camden, Shipley, 6-2, Sr., 17.0

Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-1, Jr., 29.3

Ella Marconi, Kane, 6-2, Sr., 22.9

Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-6, Jr., 23.8

Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.2

Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-0, Jr., 21.2

Second Team

Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Jr., 13.8

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-6, Sr., 18.2

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-7, Sr., 15.8

Angelina Meola, Iroquois, 5-7, Jr., 29.6

Shamyjha Price, Bishop Canevin, 5-9, Sr., 18.0

Raanae Smith, Friends Central, 6-1, Sr., 14.3

Third Team

Autumn Fennell, Penns Manor, 5-3, Sr., 17.4

Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Jr., 11.2

Dymond Crawford, Jeannette, 5-9, Sr., 21.9

Jackie Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Jr., 12.6

Danie Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, So., 19.1

Lauren Ross, Shipley, 5-8, Sr., 12.2

Hetta Saatman, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 10.5

CLASS 1-A

Player of the Year: Kiera Booth, Berlin Brothersvalley

Coach of the Year: Rachel Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley

First Team

Lilyauna Bickel, Lourdes Regional, 5-8, Sr., 13.6

Kiera Booth, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-1, Jr., 17.9

Mia Kolb, Jenkintown, 5-9, Sr., 15.5

Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 28.9

Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Sr., 18.1

Emily Zocsin, Weatherly, 5-7, Sr., 17.9

Second Team

Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Jr., 11.4

Madison Lampe, West Greene, 5-4, Sr., 13.2

McKenna Lampe, West Greene, 5-4, Sr., 14.1

Mykenzie Malacusky, Sullivan County, 5-4, Sr., 15.3

Zoie Smith, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-11, Sr., 13.5

Sidney Stutzman, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5-8, Sr., 11.9

Third Team

Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Jr., 14.3

Anna Haigh, Bishop Carroll, 5-11, Sr., 11.1

Tayler Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Jr., 14.7

Taylor Kirschner, Quigley Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 19.5

Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 17.7

Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 17.0

Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Jr., 19.8