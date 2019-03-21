Story Highlights Delone Catholic won the PIAA 3-A state girls' basketball title on Wednesday.

The Squirettes earned a 49-43 triumph over previously unbeaten Dunmore.

Brooke Lawyer led Delone with 20 points, while Bradi Zumbrum added 11 points.

Bradi Zumbrum hugs Dee McCormick after Delone Catholic defeated Dunmore 49-43 in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019.

HERSHEY – "DELONE SHOCKS DUNMORE."

That was the bold statement that Delone Catholic girls’ basketball head coach Gerry Eckenrode wrote on the white board in the locker room at the high school before Thursday’s PIAA Class 3-A state title contest.

Whether or not he really believed what he wrote may be up to some debate, but there is no debating how prophetic it was.

Entering as decided underdogs against a team that seemed destined to cap a terrific season with the school’s first-ever state title, the Delone girls played undoubtedly their best game of the season on the biggest stage. Led by big nights from Brooke Lawyer (20 points) and Bradi Zumbrum (11 points), the Squirettes took the lead early and never looked back in a thrilling 49-43 triumph at Hershey's Giant Center.

Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer shoots for three against Dunmore during the PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019.

“I think that’s what we did,” Eckenrode said of his team’s unexpected victory and his prophetic statement. “I can’t think of any (other wins) more unexpected than this.”

The Delone girls, who played arguably their worst game of the season in the District 3 final opposite Trinity at the Giant Center, were able to completely turn things around in their second chance at the Hershey arena.

“I watched them on tape and I just felt like nobody really went after them,” Eckenrode said. “We came up here with a game plan to pressure the ball, make them make their entry passes from the outside and we did a good job of that.”

Lawyer, who failed to score a point in her previous Giant Center appearance, shot the lights out all night (8 for 15 from the field and 4 for 8 from 3-point range), while Zumbrum showed off why the coaches voted her the York-Adams League Division III Player of the Year. Both Lawyer and Zumbrum had six rebounds.

The Delone Catholic bench reacts as the Squirettes open their lead on Dunmore during the PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Zumbrum summed up the difference pretty succinctly.

“We called it a Hershey hangover then,” she said. “And (tonight) we had a Hershey high.”

The Delone girls trailed for just under a minute all night. After Dunmore standout Victoria Toomey converted a layin to put the Bucks up 2-0 two minutes into play, the Squirettes rebounded with four straight points.

Dunmore freshman standout Moriah Murray tied it up at 4-4, but Lawyer, who missed on all of her attempts in the District 3 title game, knocked down the first of her four 3-pointers with 3:03 left in the first quarter.

“We just shot the ball much, much better tonight than we did against Trinity,” Eckenrode said.

Delone Catholic vs Dunmore in PIAA Class 3-A girls' basketball championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019.

The Delone girls were able to stretch the lead to double digits midway through the second quarter when the Bucks were battling through their own shooting woes. The Squirettes were able to finished the first half on a 15-1 run to take a 27-12 lead into the locker room.

The lead grew to as big as 23 points (35-12) before the District 2 champs mounted a furious rally. Led by their big two in Murray and Toomey, the Bucks pulled within six points (40-34) midway through the fourth quarter.

Just as they have done all during their PIAA playoff run, however, the Delone girls were able to close things out with solid passing, clutch free throw shooting and relatively error-free ball.

Dunmore finished at 29-1. Delone finished at 26-4.

It was the fourth state title in Delone girls' basketball history, all under Eckenrode. The Squirettes won three straight state titles from 2003-2005.

