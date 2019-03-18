Story Highlights Delone Catholic has earned a berth in the PIAA 3-A girls' basketball final.

The Squirettes earned their berth with a 47-39 win vs. Central Cambria on Monday.

Delone will now face unbeaten Dunmore at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center.

Delone's Brandi Zumbrum looks to shoot while covered by Jenna Bauer of Central Cambria, Monday, March 18, 2019. (Photo: John A. Pavoncello photo)

LEWISTOWN — The Delone Catholic girls' basketball team will play for a state championship.

The Squirettes earned a berth in the PIAA Class 3-A title contest on Monday night with a 47-39 triumph over Central Cambria at Mifflin County High School.

It will be Delone's first state championship appearance since 2005, when the Squirettes won the third of their three straight Class 2-A titles.

"This was unexpected," longtime Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode said. "The kids just persevered."

Eckenrode was also the coach when Delone won its three straight state crowns.

"This was very special," Eckenrode said. "I've been here three times, and when you're at the pinnacle, it's great. Going down is not so much fun, but going back up is a lot of fun. This is very enjoyable."

Winning another state championship, however, will be a daunting task for Delone. The Squirettes will face unbeaten District 2 champion Dunmore (29-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Dunmore captured its title berth with a 50-24 pounding of District 3 champion Trinity (27-3). Trinity beat Delone twice this season by double digits, including the District 3 3-A final.

The Squirettes improved to 25-4 with Monday's win.

Delone started slowly Monday, trailing 12-8 after one quarter, but rebounded in the second quarter to grab an 18-16 halftime lead. The Delone edge was still two points heading into the final period, before the Squirettes used a 16-10 closing surge to secure the victory. It's the second straight game Delone has shined in the fourth quarter of a close game.

"We try to stay calm, especially when the crowd is getting into it," Delone's Riley Vingsen said about the intense fourth-quarter atmosphere.

Brooke Lawyer led Delone with 16 points, while Bradi Zumbrum added 11.

"We got our ducks in a row," Zumbrum said, explaining Delone's state run.

Check back later for an updated story.