Eastern York's hopes of earning a PIAA Class 4-A girls' basketball playoff berth were dashed Thursday night.

The Golden Knights suffered a 62-44 loss to Bermudian Springs in the fifth-place game in Wrightsville.

With only five teams qualifying for the state 4-A tournament from District 3, the fifth-seeded Knights saw their season come to a close at 16-9.

No. 7 seed Bermudian Springs, however, garnered a PIAA berth and will face the District 12 champion in a first-round state game on Saturday March 9 at a site and time to be determined..

Buy Photo Cassidy Arnold of Eastern York drives through Bermudian Springs defenders Emily Shearer, left and Keri Spealman during the District 3 Class 4-A fifth place game, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Eagles improved to 18-8. Skyler West pumped in 25 points for Bermudian, while Hannah Chenault added 18 and Bailey Oehmig chipped in 14.

Eastern led the game in the third quarter, but Bermudian controlled the action down the stretch. Bermudian had lost to Eastern by 16 earlier in the season.

"They just wanted it more," Eastern head coach Brad Weaver said.

Addy Malone had 12 points in a losing cause..

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Spring Grove 57, Elizabethtown 45: At Spring Grove, the Rockets triumphed in the District 3 Class 5-A seventh-place game.

The No. 4 seed Rockets picked up their 20th victory, improving to 20-9. No. 11 seed Elizabethtown fell to 17-10.

Both teams are headed to the state playoffs. The Rockets will face the District 12 (Philadelphia) champion on Saturday, March 9, in a PIAA first-round playoff contest at a site and time to be determined.

Kennard-Dale 58, ELCO 44: At Fawn Grove, the Rams won the District 3 Class 4-A third-place contest.

No. 3 seed Kennard-Dale improved to 22-4. No. 4 seed ELCO fell to 21-7.

Both teams are headed to the state playoffs.

In a first-round PIAA game on Saturday, March 9, Kennard-Dale will face the District 12 runner-up at a site and time to be determined.