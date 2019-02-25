The Wildcats' completely shut down visiting Cedar Cliff on Monday night, earning a 35-15 victory in a District 3 Class 6-A girls' basketball semifinal contest.
The York-Adams champions put on another suffocating defensive performance, limiting Cedar Cliff to two points through the first half. Dallastown has given up just 46 points in two district games. In five postseason games, including three Y-A playoff games, the Wildcats are surrendering fewer than 23 ponts per contest.
No. 2 seed Dallastown (24-2) had seven players score four or more points, led by seven points from freshman D’Shantae Edwards and six from Aniya Matthews. The Wildcats have now won 19 straight.
In the district title game at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Santander Arena in Reading, Dallastown will face No. 1 seed Cumberland Valley (21-4). It will be Dallastown’s first district title game since 1978. The Wildcats have never won a district title.
