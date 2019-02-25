Story Highlights Dallastown downed Cedar Cliff 35-15 in girls' basketball on Monday.

The Wildcats' win came in the District 3 Class 6-A semifinals.

Dallastown will now face Cumberland Valley in the district final on Friday.

Dallastown girls' basketball head coach Jay Rexroth, seen here in a file photo from earlier this season, has guided the Wildcats into the District 3 Class 6-A championship game.

The Dallastown defense has done it again.

The Wildcats' completely shut down visiting Cedar Cliff on Monday night, earning a 35-15 victory in a District 3 Class 6-A girls' basketball semifinal contest.

The York-Adams champions put on another suffocating defensive performance, limiting Cedar Cliff to two points through the first half. Dallastown has given up just 46 points in two district games. In five postseason games, including three Y-A playoff games, the Wildcats are surrendering fewer than 23 ponts per contest.

No. 2 seed Dallastown (24-2) had seven players score four or more points, led by seven points from freshman D’Shantae Edwards and six from Aniya Matthews. The Wildcats have now won 19 straight.

In the district title game at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Santander Arena in Reading, Dallastown will face No. 1 seed Cumberland Valley (21-4). It will be Dallastown’s first district title game since 1978. The Wildcats have never won a district title.

No. 3 seed Cedar Cliff fell to 18-6.

