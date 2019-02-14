Story Highlights Dallastown won the York-Adams League girls' basketball title on Thursday night.

The Wildcats beat Spring Grove in the championship game, 36-26.

Dallastown allowed less than 25 points per game during the league playoffs.

The Dallastown Wildcats flipped the script on Thursday night.

They also earned some sweet redemption.

A year ago, the Wildcats made the York-Adams League playoff title game, only to fall behind 15-0 en route to a 40-19 loss to Central York.

This year, however, Dallastown turned the tables in the league final. The Wildcats pounced all over Spring Grove early, sprinting to an 11-2 lead and allowing their dominant defense to do the rest in a 36-26 triumph at Wolf Gym inside York College's Grumbacher Center.

Aniya Matthews paced Dallastown with 14 points, while Ellie Glass led Spring Grove with 12 points.

After falling behind early, Spring Grove never got closer than six points the rest of the way. Dallastown stretched the lead to 29-15 in the fourth quarter on a Claire Teyral 3-pointer.

"Our kids have a way of finding a way to make big shots at the right time," Dallastown head coach Jay Rexroth said. "Claire makes that 3 to make it 29-15. And we made free throws, not a lot, but some at the end when we needed to hang on."

In its three league playoff victories, Dallastown did not allow more than 29 points in any contest, allowing an average of 24.7 points per game. Cold-shooting Spring Grove managed just 13 points through the first three quarters on Thursday. The Rockets were 0 for 11 from 3-point range.

Spring Grove's zone defense, however, managed to keep the Rockets within striking distance for most of the night.

"They gave us a lot of trouble with that zone," Rexroth said. "We really struggled tonight (offensively)."

Spring Grove coach Troy Sowers, in his first season leading the Rockets, was happy with the way his defense performed. Offensively, however, it was a different story.

"I thought defensively that our game plan worked," Sowers said. "But we had to make some shots. We were 3 for 21 in the first half. We didn't shoot the ball well."

First title since 2013: It was Dallastown's first girls' league playoff title since 2013 and their fourth overall tournament championship. The Wildcats also won girls' playoff crowns in 2000 and 1995. Spring Grove, meanwhile, fell short in a bid for its first girls' playoff title since 1983.

Dallastown (22-2) also improved to 3-0 against the Rockets (18-7) this season.

The Wildcats can now focus on the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs. They enter that tournament seeded No. 2. They get a bye in the first round before playing host to the Wilson-Manheim Twp. winner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 in the quarterfinals.

Spring Grove is the No. 4 seed in the 5-A field and will play host to Cocalico in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19

