Story Highlights The York-Adams League girls' basketball semifinals have been postponed.

The semifinals, originally set for Tuesday evening, will now be played Wednesday.

The games are set for the same times and at the same site, Dallastown HIgh School.

Spring Grove's Haley Wagman drives past South Western's Madi Wisensale on Monday, Feb. 4. The two teams will meet again on Wednesday in the York-Adams semifinals.

Because of this week's winter storm, the York-Adams League girls' basketball semifinals set for Tuesday night have been postponed.

The games are now scheduled for Wednesday night.

The site and times remain the same. The girls' semifinals are still set for Dallastown High School.

Division I No. 2 seed South Western (16-5) will face Division I No. 3 seed Spring Grove (17-6) at 6 p.m. Then, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Division I No. 1 seed Dallastown (20-2) takes on Division II No. 2 seed Gettysburg (19-4).

The Y-A girls' championship game remains set for 7 p.m. Thursday at York College. That means the semifinal winners will not have a day of rest, or any practice time, to prepare for the title game.

In addition, the Y-A girls' semifinals and boys' semifinals are now set for the same day — Wednesday.

The boys' semifinals are scheduled for Red Lion High School. At 6 p.m., Division I No. 2 seed Central York (17-5) battles Division I No. 3 seed New Oxford (17-5). Then, at about 7:30 p.m., Division I No. 1 seed York High (18-3) takes on Division III No. 1 seed Littestown (22-1).

The boys' championship game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at York College.

Zurin gets preferred walk-on spot: Dylan Zurin could join fellow Eastern York wide receiver Demonte Martin as an NCAA Division I football player in the fall.

Zurin, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 155-pound wide receiver, was given a preferred walk-on spot by St. Francis University last week. St. Francis, located in Loretto, plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Zurin caught 35 passes for 860 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Golden Knights. He was also named an all-state wideout by PAFootballNews.com in the website’s inaugural list.

Former York Catholic High School standout Hakeem Kinard recently completed a standout career at St. Francis as a defensive back.

Martin, meanwhile, recently committed with Robert Morris University located in Moon Township. Robert Morris and St. Francis both compete in the Northeast Conference.

Suburban, Susky ranked as top sports schools: A ranking by Niche.com, a website that ranks high schools on several different metrics, has two York County schools on its list of the top 25 best public high schools for athletics in Pennsylvania.

York Suburban was the top-ranked York-Adams League school on the list. The Trojans were ranked No. 19 and their 25 sports were given an overall grade of A+. Last year, the Trojans were ranked No. 33.

Susquehannock, which was given an A grade, was ranked No. 24 on the list.

West York athletes commit: Several West York High School athletes committed to play sports at Division III colleges recently.

The six athletes who committed are: Elizabeth Bahoric, Hood College, women’s field hockey; Alexis Colon, Albright College, softball; Jack Langstaff, York College, men’s soccer; Taylor Morley, Moravian College, women’s volleyball; and Trinity Shaffer, Immaculate University, women’s field hockey.