Story Highlights Kennard-Dale beat Gettysburg in overtime on Saturday in girls' basketball.

That win clinched the outright York-Adams Division II title for the Rams.

Dallastown beat Central on Saturday to clinch a tie for D-I girls' crown.

Buy Photo Kennard-Dale's Megan Halczuk, seen here at left in a file photo, scored 10 points for the Rams in Saturday's overtime win over Gettysburg. Halczuk scored the basket that sent the game into OT. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Kennard-Dale girls' basketball team is the York-Adams League Division II champion.

The road to that championship on Saturday night, however, was anything but easy.

The Rams first had to make the 90-minute bus ride to Gettysburg and then they had to work a little overtime.

In the end, however, K-D emerged with the 49-41 OT triumph and the program's first division title since 2010, when K-D shared the crown with Spring Grove. It's the Rams' first outright division championship since 2002.

The Rams trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter before rallying to tie it at 36-36 on a late basket by Megan Halczuk. The Rams dominated in overtime, outscoring Gettysburg 13-5.

Halczuk, Lexie Kopko and Jaedyn McKeon paced a balanced K-D attack with 10 points, while Chadler Swanson added nine and Megan Thomas chipped in eight.

That balance overcame a 19-point effort by Gettysburg's Cheyenne Proctor. Gettysburg was 0 for 7 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.

K-D improved to 19-2 overall and 12-1 in Y-A D-II. Second-place Gettysburg fell to 17-4 and 10-3.

The win also assured the Rams the top seed from D-II when the Y-A playoffs start this weekend. K-D is also No. 3 in the latest District 3 Class 4-A power ratings.

Dallastown clinches tie for D-I title: The Dallastown Wildcats, meanwhile, clinched a tie for the Y-A D-I title on Saturday with a 53-46 triumph over Central York.

Dallastown trailed after one quarter, 14-11, but used a 26-10 edge in the middle two quarters to build a 37-24 advantage. That was enough to withstand a 22-16 Central surge in the fourth quarter.

Aniya Matthews (17) and D'Shantae Edwards (16) combined for 33 of Dallastown's 53 points. Central's Sarah Berman led all scorers with 18 points, while the Panthers' Emily Prowell added 11.

Dallastown improved to 17-2 overall and 10-1 in D-I. The Wildcats will win the outright D-I title if Spring Grove (13-5, 8-3) can beat second-place South Western (13-5, 8-2) on Monday night.

If South Western wins that game, however, Dallastown will have to beat rival Red Lion (12-9, 5-6) on Tuesday night on the Lions' court to claim the outright championship. The surging Lions are on a six-game winning streak, including impressive nonleague triumphs over Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Manheim Township and Wilson. Those four teams have a combined record of 54-23.

Dallastown sits at No. 2 in the latest District 3 6-A power ratings.

Delone takes outright D-III championship: Delone captured the outright D-III championship on Saturday with a 56-40 win over Bermudian Springs.

Delone stands at 19-2 overall and 11-0 in D-III. Third-place Bermudian fell to 12-6 and 7-4.

Brooke Lawyer paced Delone with 13 points. Skyler West and Emily Shearer each scored 11 points for Bermudian.

Delone will be the top seed from D-III for the Y-A playoffs. York Catholic (17-5, 10-2) will be the No. 2 seed from D-III. Delone is No. 1 in the latest District 3 3-A power ratings.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.