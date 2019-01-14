Story Highlights Susquehannock earned a 63-38 girls' basketball win over Eastern York on Monday.

Eastern York entered the game riding an eight-game winning streak.

Susquehannock improved to 11-3 overall and 7-1 in York-Adams Division II.

GLEN ROCK — The Susquehannock girls’ basketball team was likely feeling pretty good after senior standouts Jaden Walker and Jayla Galbreath recently reached the 1,000-point plateaus.

A red-hot Eastern York side, however, was looking to put a damper on the Warriors' party Monday evening.

Entering the night riding an eight-game winning-streak that included victories over York-Adams Division I powers Spring Grove and South Western, the Golden Knights found out that the girls from Glen Rock were not about to be Eastern’s ninth-straight victim.

Using an amazing 34-4 run that spanned nearly half of the contest, the Warriors continued — literally — their party by routing the girls from Wrightsville, 63-38.

Susquehannock improved to 11-3 overall and 7-1 in York-Adams Division II, while Eastern fell to 9-6 and 4-4.

“Yeah, it does,” Galbreath said when asked if her team’s victory felt like a statement triumph.

It was only fitting that Galbreath and Walker were side by side at a post-game cupcake party in the common area outside of the gym to commemorate their 1,000-point milestones.

“But we have a lot of tough games ahead of us,” she said.

Showdowns loom: Showdown games against fellow Division II powers Kennard-Dale (15-1, 8-1) and Gettysburg (13-2, 7-1) are right around the corner next week. Still, the Warriors were happy to celebrate a big victory Monday.

While Galbreath (13 points) and Walker (21 points) had big games, perhaps the best sign for coach Dave Schreiner’s club was the performance of Kaelyn Duvall, who scored 13 of her career-high 17 points in the first half to help the home team erase an early 12-7 deficit.

“She was a kick-starter for us tonight,” Galbreath said of Duvall. “She really came up big.”

Trying a triangle-and-two defense: Eastern was looking to tamp down Susquehannock’s dynamic duo of Galbreath and Walker. The Knights used a triangle-and-two defense to try to make life tough on the Warrior pair. It actually worked for a while. Galbreath was held to two points in the first quarter while Walker was held scoreless.

Duvall, however, had seven in the first quarter while Kelsey Gemmill connected on a pair of 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run to end the first stanza.

“Our other kids offensively stepped up,” Schreiner said, referring to Duvall and Gemmill. “They both made some big shots early.”

Walker breaks out: That opened things up for Walker, who took full advantage. The Y-A League’s leading scorer tallied 10 points in the second quarter when the Warriors pushed their surge to 29-4 by the intermission.

“We came out early and were all right, but I don’t think we ever really executed our game plan,” Eastern coach Brad Weaver said. “It was triangle-and-two, and that shows how much respect I have for Walker and Galbreath. And some of their other girls obviously stepped up and hit some shots.”

Walker terrorized the Knights over the final three quarters on both ends of the court. She scored her first points of the night off of a steal and score, which was just a prelude of her dominance Monday.

“I think that she really understands now that she needs to play to her potential,” Schreiner said. “And tonight she played probably her best game all-around of the year.”

Gauntlet approaches: Cooling off the Knights was only the first step in what figures to be a highly entertaining, but difficult gauntlet for the D-II power. Next week the Warriors will have a big road contest at rival Kennard-Dale Tuesday before hosting Gettysburg the following Friday.

“We have them both next week so we can’t have any letdowns,” Galbreath said. “It’s going to be a big week.”

Mara Weaver led the Knights with 13 points while Cassidy Arnold chipped in 10. Eastern travels to Fawn Grove Friday night to take on the Rams before hosting Gettysburg next Tuesday.

Gettysburg 52, West York 44: West York gave the D-II power a major scare before ultimately falling. West York led 35-32 entering the final period, but Gettysburg used a 20-9 fourth-quarter surge to earn the win. Anne Bair led Gettysburg with 20 points. Alyssa Zorbaugh (16 points) and Alayna Harris (13 points) led West York, which fell to 5-9 and 3-5.

Spring Grove 65, York High 23: The Rockets moved to 9-3 overall and 6-1 in Y-A D-I. Haley Wagman (16), Lexi Hoffman (12) and Ella Kale (10) combined for 38 Spring Grove points. Sabria Royal led York with 17 points. York fell to 1-13 and 0-7.

York Catholic 60, Fairfield 30: At Fairfield, the surging York Catholic girls won their seventh straight behind Drew Kile (14 points), Katy Rader (11 points) and Dominica Martello (10 points). York Catholic is 11-3 overall and 6-1 in Y-A D-III. Fairfield fell to 6-8 and 2-4.

Kennard Dale 54, Dover 30: The Rams kept rolling, improving to 15-1 overall and 8-1 in Y-A D-II. Lexie Kopko led K-D with 20 points, while Jaedyn McKeon added 12. Ashley Goebeler's 13 points paced Dover (2-12, 0-8).

Red Lion 39, Central York 33: Alleney Klunk and Paige Frey evenly split 20 points to spark Red Lion (6-7 overall, 3-4 in Y-A D-I). Sarah Berman scored 15 points for Central (6-9, 3-4).

York Suburban 42, Northeastern 34: Suburban used a 29-22 second-half surge to pull away. Alyssa Hocker's 14 points paced Suburban, which improved to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in Y-A D-II. Northeastern dropped to 4-11 and 1-8.

Red Lion Christian 63, Heritage Christian 24: Bailey Sanders (20 points, 14 rebounds) Hailee Thompson (15 points) and Rose Garner (14 points, 11 rebounds) powered RLC to the victory.

