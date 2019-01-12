Story Highlights Susquehannock High School standout Jayla Galbreath reached the 1,000-point milestone on Friday.

Galbreath reached the milestone on a 3-point shot. She finished the game with 15 points.

In just more than a week, five York County players have reached the 1,000-point mark.

Membership in an elite York County basketball club is growing quickly.

Susquehannock High School standout Jayla Galbreath is the latest local player to reach the 1,000-point milestone for her career.

Galbreath achieved the feat Friday night in the Warriors’ 55-31 triumph over York Suburban. She finished with 15 points in the contest.

Her milestone basket, which came in front of a large home crowd in Glen Rock, came on a 3-point attempt. After the ball bounced off the rim and the backboard before dropping, she was mobbed by her teammates.

Galbreath became the second Warrior in a week to reach the mark, following in the footsteps of Jaden Walker, who reached the milestone on Friday, Jan. 4.

Walker had 11 points vs. Suburban, while Kelsey Gemmill matched Galbreath with 15 points.

.⁦@_jaygal3⁩ joins the 1000 point club on this 3 point attempt! ⁦@warriorbball15⁩ gets its second player to accomplish it in 7 days. An amazing young lady & tremendously hard worker! ⁦@YDSports⁩ ⁦@GameTimePA_SC⁩ ⁦@SuskyWarriors⁩ ⁦@YAIAAscores⁩ pic.twitter.com/RC4ZupqOMX — Matthew Shervington (@SuskySherv) January 12, 2019

Galbreath also became the fifth York County player in eight days to achieve the feat, matching the accomplishments of Walker, Dover’s Elijah Sutton, York Tech’s Terence Romey and South Western’s Taylor Geiman.

K-D girls hand Gettysburg first D-II loss: The win helped the Warriors (10-3 overall) draw even in the loss column for first place in York-Adams Division II.

They can thank their southern York County rivals from Kennard-Dale for that. K-D handed Gettysburg its first D-II loss Friday night, 52-41.

Susquehannock and Gettysburg (12-2) are 6-1 in the division, a half game behind K-D (14-1, 7-1).

Jaedyn McKeon (15), Lexie Kopko (14) and Megan Halczuk (11) combined for 40 of the Rams’ 52 points vs Gettysburg.

Gettysburg's Anne Bair led all scorers with 24 points.

Another D-II girls’ team, Eastern York, also continued to roll Friday night, downing Northeastern, 57-43. Amanda Galentine (13), Addy Malone (11) and Breana Grim (10) reached double digits for the Golden Knights (9-5, 4-3), who have won eight straight.

Susquehannock plays host to Eastern on Monday night in a pivotal D-II battle.

Three girls’ basketball teams now tied for D-I top spot: The D-I girls’ basketball race also tightened up Friday night when surging Spring Grove handed South Western its first D-I setback, 51-38.

Spring Grove (8-3), South Western (10-4) and Dallastown (11-2) are now each 5-1 in the division.

In the Rockets’ win, Haley Wagman led the way with 17 points, while Lexi Hoffman added 11. Geiman scored 17 points in a losing cause.

Spring Grove’s stingy defense held South Western to six points over the middle two quarters.

Dallastown beat Central York Friday night, 49-33, to earn its piece of first place. Claire Teyral and Lily Jamison had 11 points each to lead Dallastown.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.