Spring Grove's Ella Kale drives the lane for a basket while covered by Conrad Weiser's Natalia Moll on Wednesday during first-round holiday tournament action at Eastern York. Spring Grove won the game, XX-XX. (Photo: John A. Pavoncello photo.)

WRIGHTSVILLE — The Spring Grove and Eastern York girls' basketball teams will square off for a holiday tournament championship on Thursday night.

The Rockets and Golden Knights each earned first-round triumphs on Wednesday night at Eastern York.

Spring Grove cruised to a 62-18 mercy-rule triumph over Conrad Weiser after building a 47-7 halftime lead.

Eastern captured a 61-47 victory over Garden Spot.

Spring Grove will enter the title contest at 5-1, while Eastern sits at 2-5. Garden Spot fell to 3-6, while Conrad Weiser dropped to 1-7.