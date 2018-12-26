PHOTOS: Eastern York Girls Basketball tourney semifinals
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ellie Glass of Spring Grove drives the paint for two points against Conrad Weiser during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Ellie Glass of Spring Grove drives the paint for two points against Conrad Weiser during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ellie Glass of Spring Grove drives the paint for two points against Conrad Weiser during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Ellie Glass of Spring Grove drives the paint for two points against Conrad Weiser during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Conrad Weiser faces Spring Grove in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eastern York's Addison Malone is blocked by Karli Stoltzfus, left, and Olivia Usner of Garden Spot during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Eastern York's Addison Malone is blocked by Karli Stoltzfus, left, and Olivia Usner of Garden Spot during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Eastern York faces Garden Spot in the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    WRIGHTSVILLE — The Spring Grove and Eastern York girls' basketball teams will square off for a holiday tournament championship on Thursday night.

    The Rockets and Golden Knights each earned first-round triumphs on Wednesday night at Eastern York.

    Spring Grove cruised to a 62-18 mercy-rule triumph over Conrad Weiser after building a 47-7 halftime lead.

    Eastern captured a 61-47 victory over Garden Spot.

    Spring Grove will enter the title contest at 5-1, while Eastern sits at 2-5. Garden Spot fell to 3-6, while Conrad Weiser dropped to 1-7.