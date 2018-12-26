Ellie Glass of Spring Grove drives the paint for two points against Conrad Weiser during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Ellie Glass of Spring Grove drives the paint for two points against Conrad Weiser during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Eastern York's Addison Malone is blocked by Karli Stoltzfus, left, and Olivia Usner of Garden Spot during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.