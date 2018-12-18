West York earned its first York-Adams Division II win of the season on Tuesday night, downing visiting York Suburban, 44-35.
Alainna Hopta's 10 points paced West York, which improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in D-II.
Alyssa Hocker's 10 points led York Suburban, which fell to 1-4 and 1-2.
West York led 27-18 at halftime and then held on for the victory.
OTHER GIRLS'
BASKETBALL
Dallastown 57, New Oxford 44: At New Oxford, Samantha Miller scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats. Aniya Matthews added 10 points for the winners. Morgan Adams had 19 points in losing cause. Dallastown improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Y-A D-I. New Oxford fell to 1-4 and 0-3.
Central York 63, York High 24: At Central York, Sarah Berman (16), Emily Prowell (15) and Grayce Rothrock (10) combined for 41 of the Panthers' points. Central is now 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Y-A D-I. York fell to 0-5 and 0-3.
York Catholic 41, Hanover 20: At Hanover, the home team couldn't manage more than seven points in any quarter vs. the Irish. Katy Rader scored 14 points to lead York Catholic, which improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Y-A D-III. Hanover, which got 10 points from Jaycie Miller, fell to 4-2 and 0-2.
Susquehannock 64, Dover 31: At Glen Rock, Jaden Walker (19), Kelsey Gemmill (14) and Jayla Galbreath (10) each reached double figures for the Warriors, who improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Y-A D-II. Ashley Goebeler had 23 of Dover's 31 points. The Eagles fell to 1-5 and 0-3.
Kennard-Dale 46, Eastern York 39: At Wrightsville, Lexie Kopko (18 points) and Jaedyn McKeon (10 points) helped Kennard-Dale stay unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Y-A D-II. Cassidy Arnold led Eastern with 13 points. The Golden Knights are 1-4 and 1-2.
Gettysburg 63, Northeastern 39: At Gettysburg, Taylor Richardson (17), Cheyenne Proctor (15) and Anne Bair (14) combined for 46 of Gettysburg's points. The Warriors are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Y-A D-II. Jordyn Jennings (14) and Logan Jennings (10) each hit double digits for Northeastern (1-5, 0-3).
