Lulu Mooney poured in 24 points to lead York Suburban to a 50-47 victory over visiting Northeastern on Tuesday night in the York-Adams League Division II girls' basketball opener for both teams.

Alyssa Hocker and Brookie Sargen added 11 points each. Mooney and Hocker are juniors and Sargen is a sophomore.

Logan Jennings led Northeastern with 17 points, while Jordyn Jennings added 13.

Both teams are now 1-2 on the season.

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Central York 40, Red Lion 38 (OT): At Central, the Panthers outlasted the Lions in overtime in the York-Adams Division I opener for both teams. Emily Prowell's 22 points accounted for more than half of Central's points. Paige Frey's 16 points paced Red Lion.

Dallastown 50, Conestoga Valley 14: At Dallastown, Aniya Matthews scored 14 points to power the Wildcats to their third straight win to start the season. Dallastown's defense limited CV to single digits in each quarter, including a shutout in the third quarter.

Kennard-Dale 51, Dover 20: At Fawn Grove, the visitors rolled in the York-Adams Division II opener for both teams. Megan Halczuk's 18 points led K-D. Ashley Goebeler had 11 points for Dover. The Rams are 3-0. Dover fell to 1-2.

Susquehannock 51, Eastern York 49: At Wrightsville, Susquehannock used a 24-12 fourth-quarter edge to rally from a 37-27 deficit. Jaden Walker had 18 points to lead Susquehannock (2-1), while Koelyn Duvall added 10. Cassidy Arnold paced Eastern (0-3) with 15 points, while Breana Grim and Mara Weaver added 12 points each. It was the York-Adams Division II opener for both squads.

Spring Grove 72, York High 26: At York High, Ella Kale's 21 points sparked the Rockets (2-1), while Lexi Hoffman added 14 in the York-Adams Division I opener for both teams.

Gettysburg 48, West York 35: At Gettysburg, Cheyenne's Proctor's 22 points doomed West York. Dorian Ilyes' nine points led the Bulldogs (1-2). Gettysburg moved to 3-0. It was the York-Adams Division II opener for both teams.

Mount Calvary Christian 33, Christian School of York 31: At York, Kayleigh Rhine pumped in 12 points in a losing cause for CSY.

Red Lion Christian 40, Twin Valley Bible Academy 37: Bailey Sanders had 28 points and 22 rebounds to lead RLC. Rose Garner added six points and 11 rebounds for the winners.