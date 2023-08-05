Mathena, York Tech believe football breakthrough is coming in 2023

The York Tech football program has always faced an uphill battle. At a trade school with no feeder program, athletics are at best a secondary concern for most students who enroll. The Spartans went 1-9 last year and are just 19-109 overall since their last winning season in 2009.

You wouldn’t know any of that from the way Scott Mathena talks about this year’s group.

Mathena was hired to lead the program this spring after spending most of his 27-year coaching career in Maryland (although the New Freedom resident was previously a York-Adams League assistant for six years at Susquehannock). He replaced Matt Glennon, who resigned in January after a four-season stint, his second with the York Tech program.

The Spartans showed signs of progress under Glennon, though. They snapped a 35-game losing streak against Hanover in 2020, improved participation numbers from the low 30s to the high 40s and established a year-round weightlifting program. Mathena hopes this is the year that growth shines through.

“It was a new opportunity, and I saw last year that they were on the verge of being a good team,” Mathena said. “Based off of what I saw in the spring, (it was) very encouraging — very high energy, great numbers. A good group showed up every week at the weight training in the summer, we had good spring practice, and I think this year we’re ready to take it to the next level at York Tech.”

The Spartans won’t have Anthony Torres — who rushed for a school-record 1,933 yards and scored 14 touchdowns to earn York-Adams Division III Co-Offensive Player honors in 2022 — in the backfield this fall. But they bring back King Zion Matai, who’s shown flashes of dynamic playmaking, as an all-purpose quarterback. Lineman Pearce Alleyne, York Tech’s other D-III all-star last year, also returns.

Mathena’s offensive scheme will focus more on using the whole field, he said, and the players are excited about the change. Improving the defense might be even more important, though. Last year’s Spartans averaged 19.2 points per game, up from 8.7 in 2021, but still surrendered 32.3 per contest.

“Our offense has improved, but I feel like we still need to get more disciplined on defense,” said Matai, who also plays defensive back.

Just as important as the rising participation numbers are the drive and investment of the players in the program. Those traits are often contagious — when the upperclassmen or leaders show how much they’re willing to work to win, it rubs off on their younger teammates. Coaches often talk about successful programs being player-driven, and the Spartans hope that can make a difference this year.

“There’s more people who are more invested in the team and thinking about playing college football, so that’s kind of changed the attitude of some people,” Alleyne said. “And then (there’s) just more leaders and people who are pushing others to work harder.”

York Tech will be the first YAIAA team to begin the 2023 season, as the Spartans’ matchup with James Buchanan is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, as part of the York Rose Bowl at York Suburban. Mathena immediately said yes when approached about the opportunity — he’s been part of similar showcases in Maryland and expects a big home crowd for his Spartans just two miles down the road.

The Spartans will also have the league’s last kickoff of the regular season; their Week 10 clash with Hanover will be the last of four home games played Saturday because York Tech’s home stadium doesn’t have lights. And in between the opening and final scenes of the 2023 campaign, perhaps the Spartans can tell a different kind of story.

“I think we’re gonna shock some people,” Mathena said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and if we can put the pieces together like I think … we can really show York County that we’re not gonna be a doormat anymore.”

YORK TECH SPARTANS

2022 record: 1-9 overall, 0-7 Division III

Coach: Scott Mathena (first season)

Key losses (D-III All-Stars in bold): Anthony Torres (RB/LB), Bailey Eberwein (RB/DE), Harry Meadows (OL/DL), Nathan Lankford (WR/FS)

Key returners (D-III All-Stars in bold): King Zion Matai (QB/RB/CB), Pearce Alleyne (OL/DL), Evan Moore (OL/LB), Colton Nafe (RB), Trenton Nafe (QB/RB/SS), Zachary Rodnez (RB/LB), Carsyn Mentz (WR/LB)

Schedule (D-III games in bold): Aug. 25 vs. James Buchanan (at York Suburban); Sept. 1 at Kutztown; Sept. 9 vs. Northern Lebanon; Sept. 15 at Delone Catholic; Sept. 22 at York Catholic; Sept. 29 at Biglerville; Oct. 7 vs. Littlestown; Oct. 14 vs. Fairfield; Oct. 20 at Bermudian Springs; Oct. 28 vs. Hanover