New Oxford football reloads with hopes of a repeat Division II title

The best high school football programs are the ones who are the most consistent year after year. Under the tutelage of head coach Jason Warner, who enters his sixth season at the helm, the New Oxford Colonials are heading in that direction.

After inheriting a squad that went winless in back-to-back seasons, Warner has helped navigate the Colonial program on a complete 180-degree course. After winning the school’s second York-Adams Division II title in 2022, the Ox is aiming to become the first D-II squad to win back-to-back titles since York Suburban last did it in 2015 and 2016.

Despite the loss of 12 seniors — including D-II Defensive Player of the Year Brittyn Eakins and most of the offensive and defensive lines, in addition to starting quarterback Jett Moore — the New Oxford boys are not in rebuilding mode.

“We have kids that understand where they fit in the scheme of things,” said Warner, who is 30-21 since taking over. “So, I think our strengths will be the same although the names may be a little bit different this year. We have some holes to fill, so getting guys experience will be very important for us. We like what we have in the backfield. Idriz (Ahmetovic) will, I feel, be able to step into the role at quarterback and do the job for us.”

Ahmetovic was a dynamic role player on offense in 2022, as well as a division all-star at cornerback and kicker. This year, though, he will be able to show off his skill in a full-time role with Moore graduated. Replacing Moore, who threw for over 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns across the past two seasons, will not be an easy task, but the Bosnia native has the utmost confidence from his teammates.

“Idriz is going to be a dual threat for us,” senior wideout Tyler Arigo said. “He can definitely use his legs and he has a very good arm.”

A large part of the reason the Colonials have turned from a cellar-dweller into a perennial contender has been the mindset and attitude that Warner has instilled up and down the program. For Warner, the formula is pretty simple — preparation and consistency equal success.

“Our schedule is full of teams that have quality coaches and kids,” Warner said. “If you don’t put the time in to prepare every week, then things won’t turn out the way that you want them to.

“The message that me and my staff try to reinforce with the guys is that you don’t win games (solely) on Friday nights. You win them at practice on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the week. Every rep you take has to count and at some point, if you don’t, that’s going to show up in games. We pride ourselves in being the most prepared team on the field every week, and if you do that right, the talent level doesn’t play as big of a role as it otherwise would.”

New Oxford’s road to what Warner hopes will be a second consecutive division crown will begin in grand fashion. The team will face backyard rival Bermudian Springs for a rare Saturday night clash. The opener will mark the school’s 50th season and will commemorate former Colonial standout players and coaches leading up to the 7 p.m. kickoff.

“We’re excited about it,” Warner said. “One of the reasons that we moved it back to Saturday night is so that we’re not playing on the same night as almost all of the other schools in hopes that we can draw a bigger crowd. There will be a tailgate and they’re giving out tours of the school and stuff like that and we’ll call out former players and the former head coaches over the years will be there to give out the game ball. It should be a lot of fun.”

NEW OXFORD COLONIALS

2022 record: 8-3 overall, 6-0 Division II, reached District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals

Coach: Jason Warner (sixth season, 30-21 record)

Key losses (D-II All-Stars in bold): Jett Moore (QB), Brittyn Eakins (RB/DL), Riley Killen (RB), Evan Schriver (WR/DB), Cameron Herring (WR/DB), Eli Ernst (OL/LB), Connor Main (OL/DL), Caden Sponseller (DL), Trevor Yerka (LB/WR)

Key returners (D-II All-Stars in bold): Idriz Ahmetovic (QB/CB/K), Brennan Holmes (WR), Micah Smith (OL/DL), Kylan Lamke (OL/DL), Jarret Bitzer (RB/LB), Tyler Arigo (WR/CB)

Schedule (D-II games in bold): Aug. 26 vs. Bermudian Springs; Sept. 1 vs. Gettysburg; Sept. 8 at South Western; Sept. 15 vs. Dover; Sept. 22 at York Suburban; Sept. 29 vs. Susquehannock; Oct. 6 at Kennard-Dale; Oct. 13 at West York; Oct. 20 at Fort Hill (Md.); Oct. 27 vs. Eastern York