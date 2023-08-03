Delone Catholic football hopes to dominate in division and beyond in 2023

Ryan Vandersloot

Delone Catholic head coach Corey Zortman uses the summer to recharge his proverbial football battery.

Entering his ninth season at the helm — and his 29th overall with the Squires — Zortman gives his all to the program, and his track record of success is the reward.

Zortman and his Delone squad are fresh off another York-Adams Division III title in 2022 after previously winning back-to-back division titles in 2019 and 2020. And the Squires are eager to replicate last year’s success and make another long postseason run.

“Believe it or not, this is my 29th season coaching here at Delone,” Zortman said. “This is the time of season when you start to get excited, and by the time the season’s over, you’re just exhausted. It’s exciting to use the summer every year to kind of hit that reset button and, from a personal perspective, I kind of feel like a kid again this time of year.”

Zortman’s exuberance is not without warrant, as his Squires figure to be the team to beat in D-III again this fall. Brady Dettinburn, the division's Co-Offensive Player of the Year, returns after rushing for over 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. He’ll be joined in the backfield by returning quarterback Denver Ostrum and fellow running back Gage Zimmerman.

The Squires also return a good chunk of their offensive and defensive lines with Dominic Giraffa, J.D. Sieg and Mason Ridinger anchoring the trenches up front. Zortman also has a high level of confidence in his sophomore and junior classes, both of which have a slew of players who will be asked to fill bigger roles this season.

“We have a pretty big core of kids that I really like,” Zortman said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can do. I get goosebumps just talking about it.”

While the Delone boys have ruled the roost over Division III in the recent past, that reign hasn’t extended outside of the league to nearly the extent Zortman and his squad would like. In 2022, the Squires were 7-0 in Division III but 0-4 outside of it. The year before, Delone was 6-1 in the division but 0-4 against non-league squads.

Changing that trajectory won’t come easily this season, as Delone begins its schedule with the same three teams — Trinity, Lancaster Catholic and Greencastle-Antrim — that combined to score 103 points against them last year.

“Even though it has been a challenge the past couple of years, in a lot of ways it has prepared us for our league,” Zortman said. “There’s certainly a drawback to it — no one likes losing around here — but it also does amplify our league schedule because we have district aspirations, so we know that going 6-4 might not cut it. I know that Trinity (a 35-7 setback last season) will be better and they have everyone back and Lancaster Catholic was 10-0 last year and Greencastle has, like, 90 kids.”

The past — at least as these Squires see it — is the past. The chance is right in front of them to flip the early-season script in the first three weeks of this year. They also understand, though, that a slow start won't ultimately decide their season and can be overcome.

“We definitely want to win those games,” Dettinburn said of the non-league schedule. “But we know that even if we don’t, that we can still come back and win the league and make the playoffs.”

DELONE CATHOLIC SQUIRES

2022 record: 7-4 overall, 7-0 in Division III, reached District 3 Class 2A first round

Coach: Corey Zortman (ninth season, 57-27 record)

Key losses (D-III All-Stars in bold): Ryder Noel (RB/DB), Alex Timmins (OL/DL), Trent Giraffa (OL/DL), Won Stewart (OL/DL), Noah Crawford (TE/DL); Josh Krammer (DL/OL)

Key returners (D-III All-Stars in bold): Denver Ostrum (QB), Gage Zimmerman (RB/DB), Brady Dettinburn (RB/LB), Dominic Giraffa (OL/LB), JD Sieg (OL/DL), Logan Ford (WR/DB), Mason Ridinger (OL/DL), Nolan Kruse (K), Levi Hohenstein (LB/TE), Braden Smith (RB/LB), Zack Staub (QB/FS)

Other players to watch: Gage Robitaille (DB/RB), Dominic Marino (OL/DL), Colby Noel (RB/DB), Sebastian Fielding (OL/DL), Kaden Hix (WR/DB), Chris Cole (RB/DB), Renzo Mochi (OL/LB), Gino Giraffa (OL/DL)

Schedule (D-III games in bold): Aug. 25 at Trinity; Sept. 1 at Lancaster Catholic; Sept. 8 vs. Greencastle-Antrim; Sept. 15 vs. York Tech; Sept. 22 at Littlestown; Sept. 29 vs. York Catholic; Oct. 6 at Biglerville; Oct. 13 vs. Bermudian Springs; Oct. 20 at Hanover; Oct. 27 vs. Fairfield