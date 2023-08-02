Dover football looks to follow big turnaround with historic 2023 season

The Dover football program won’t soon forget its storybook 2022 campaign. The Eagles improved from 1-9 to 9-3, taking advantage of a York-Adams League divisional drop and then some. The exclamation point came in November when the team earned the second district playoff win in school history.

And all the pieces are in place for a thrilling sequel.

Quarterback Aric Campbell, the YAIAA’s leading passer last fall, and wide receiver Thomas Smyser, the league’s only 1,000-yard receiver, are back for their senior seasons. They’ll be surrounded by a slew of experienced starters all over the field. And all of those players know this is their chance to achieve something special.

“Our coaches preached it all year to make it to Week 11. That was our main goal last year, and we passed that goal,” senior linebacker Julian Markel said at the league’s media day Tuesday. “Even though it was only by one game, we still exceeded that goal that was put on us from July. And then we still want to build on that. We still want to get farther than what we did last year.”

Dover spent two seasons as the smallest school in York-Adams Division I and simply couldn’t keep up. The Eagles went 1-5 against a division-only schedule in 2020 before going 1-9 the following year. Moving down to Division II certainly gave the group a confidence boost, but two wins over D-I opponents (Northeastern and Dallastown) proved there was much more to last season’s breakthrough.

Head coach Wayne Snelbaker’s squad closed the 2022 regular season with six straight wins after a 36-18 loss to New Oxford in Week 4 that ultimately decided the division. Dover then pulled away for a 40-21 win over Garden Spot in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs, adding to what had been the program’s only postseason triumph in 2013. The run ended with a blowout loss at powerhouse Exeter Township, but the Eagles still took plenty of momentum into the offseason.

“The previous two years we spent in Division I, we fought our way through that and clawed our way through it, and to get back to a division where we really belong to play and to have the success we did, these guys deserved that,” Snelbaker said. “And then to get the playoff win, I think it (gave them) a sense of accomplishment and they can believe in what they’re doing.”

Gavin Mullins, a first team all-star at running back, safety and punter in 2022, will be hard to replace, and the Eagles lost a total of nine starters from last season. But Dover’s cast of two-way standouts still includes TE/LB Brayden Zirkle, WR/CB Phil Ford and RB/LB Garron Quillen, among others.

All eyes, however, will be on Campbell and Smyser. Campbell amassed 2,439 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with nine rushing scores last fall; Smyser hauled in 59 receptions for 1,180 yards and 10 touchdowns while also earning a first team all-star nod at cornerback. Both players are eager to exceed those numbers and chase school records in 2023.

“We’ve been together playing football for 10 years, the same time as when I started,” Smyser said. “I feel like that translates to the field and helps us just have a great relationship on offense and put up numbers.”

The Eagles’ schedule includes all the same teams in the same order as 2022, with home and road games flipped, and the first month will carry plenty of consequence. They’ll follow cross-divisional contests against Northeastern and South Western with a visit to reigning district semifinalist Northern York. The D-II opener at New Oxford on Sept. 15 could ultimately decide the title again, although Snelbaker expects the division to be competitive each week.

For a school without a particularly decorated football history, opportunities like this don’t come around often. Dover’s senior class isn’t taking the chance lightly — Smyser said several players have gained 10-15 pounds of muscle in the last year. And perhaps that added strength can push the Eagles to unprecedented heights.

“This group became tight when they were sophomores playing in Division I,” Snelbaker said. “They knew what it took to compete week in and week out. We’ve been kind of preaching that team mentality, and that’s our biggest key, is keeping everybody together. … So it’s going to be exciting to watch them, and hopefully they stick together to do what they’re supposed to.”

DOVER EAGLES

2022 record: 9-3 overall, 6-1 Division II, reached District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals

Coach: Wayne Snelbaker (ninth season, 33-47 record)

Key losses (D-II All-Stars in bold): Gavin Mullins (RB/S/P), Lucas Runk (LB/FB), Josiah Heffelfinger (OL/DL), Sean Henderson (OL/DL), Dakota Baker (OL/DL), Domynic Pifer (OL/DL), Landon Shue (WR/CB)

Key returners (D-II All-Stars in bold): Aric Campbell (QB), Thomas Smyser (WR/CB), Julian Markel (LB), Phil Ford (WR/CB), Reese Husson (LB), Brayden Zirkle (TE/LB), Nathan Miller (K), Zach Townsend (WR/LB), Garron Quillen (RB/LB), Ben Reed (C), Bryler Poteet (OL), Logan Schade (OL)

Other players to watch: Noah Wentz (WR/CB), Drew Jones (FB/NT), Owen Sterner (OL), Hunter Matthews (OL)Schedule (D-II games in bold): Aug. 25 vs. Northeastern; Sept. 1 at South Western; Sept. 8 at Northern York; Sept. 15 at New Oxford; Sept. 22 at Susquehannock; Sept. 29 at York Suburban; Oct. 6 at Eastern York; Oct. 13 at Dallastown; Oct. 20 vs. Kennard-Dale; Oct. 27 vs. West York