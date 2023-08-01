New York-Adams football coaches feel right at home during media day

(Editor's note: This story will be updated with player and coach headshots.)

Larry Devilbiss and Scott Mathena hadn’t seen each other in over a decade, but the former Frostburg State player and assistant coach were reunited at York-Adams League football media day Tuesday.

Mathena is the first-year coach for York Tech, while Devilbiss will assume primary coaching duties at Fairfield after a turbulent offseason. Neither knew the other was in their current position until they crossed paths in person. The Spartans and Green Knights will square off Oct. 14 as part of the York-Adams Division III schedule.

“I was just telling (my players) how small the football family is,” Devilbiss said. “How big it is, but how small it is.”

The York-Adams League’s six new head coaches joined their more-entrenched peers at Tuesday’s media day, where each team was also represented by two to three upperclassmen. An untrained eye, however, wouldn’t have been able to tell the newcomers apart, as all of them were already familiar faces in the local football community.

Devilbiss and Littlestown’s Corey Bittle were assistants in their programs last year. Spring Grove’s Tom Trone and Hanover’s Jarrel Burnett were both on the staff at South Western in 2022. Mathena was coaching in Maryland before taking the York Tech job and had previously been an assistant at Susquehannock. For West York’s Ron Miller, meanwhile, the new position is also a rekindling, as Miller previously coached the Bulldogs to an 86-25 record from 2006 to 2014. (Miller was the lone coach in a dress shirt and tie Tuesday, and Bulldog players William Baker were also dressed up beneath their jerseys.)

Coaching turnover is a constant at the high school level, and the York-Adams League has seen even some of its longest-tenured coaches step away in recent years. Littlestown’s Mike Lippy stepped down in the spring after 20 seasons and was replaced by Bittle. Red Lion’s Jessie Shay is now the only league coach to have spent more than a decade in his current position.

For veterans and rookies alike, though, optimism is ubiquitous at this time of year. Playoff teams are optimistic they can get back and go further. Midfield squads are optimistic they can make the leap. Even at York Tech, which went 3-34 over the last four seasons, Mathena strongly believes the program has potential to become a winner.

“This is a great opportunity. That’s why I jumped on it,” Mathena said. “I feel like the York Tech Spartans are ready to take it to the next level and not just be, ‘Hey, we competed.’ We’re gonna win games.”

Devilbiss and Fairfield’s optimism is rooted in having nothing to lose. The York-Adams League’s smallest school has struggled with low participation numbers in recent years, and concerns of potentially not fielding a varsity team prompted Jake Johnson to step down just months after he was hired as head coach; Devilbiss still hasn’t been officially approved as head coach. But the close-knit group of players has embraced the role of the underdog.

“As a team, we know what we have,” Fairfield senior Jackson Reinke said, “so we can surprise people and catch them off guard.”

Optimism certainly looks different at Central York, the biggest school in the league, which has posted a 31-4 overall record and gone unbeaten in Division I during Gerry Yonchiuk’s four seasons. The Panthers won’t be catching anyone off guard, and their ultimate success won’t be determined until the playoffs. But they’ve embraced their role in the ecosystem, too, and hope to thrive in it once again.

“Their expectations are very high because it’s a confidence thing; they believe in themselves and they don’t want to be the team to break (the streak),” Yonchiuk said. “So that adds a little extra pressure, I guess — I’ve been on the other side of this and I know what it’s like wanting to knock off the top guys. So we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us if we in fact want to do that.”

Every team will be undefeated when practice officially begins Monday, Aug. 14. That will all change when the 2023 campaign kicks off Friday, Aug. 25.