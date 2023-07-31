New stars set to shine in York-Adams League 2023 football season

The countdown to the 2023 York-Adams League football season is on.

The campaign kicks off Aug. 25, with practice officially beginning Aug. 14 and the league’s 22 teams converging for media day Tuesday, Aug. 1. The 10-week season is set to conclude the weekend of Oct. 27, with the playoffs beginning the following week and state champions to be crowned in early December.

Structurally, the local landscape will look quite similar to a year ago. There have been no YAIAA divisional changes, and several teams’ regular-season schedules are identical to 2022. But as always in high school sports, plenty of big names have graduated and a wave of talented players will look to follow in their footsteps. There will be several new coaches in charge and high hopes all around while everyone is still undefeated.

Here’s an early overview of what to watch for this fall. Stay tuned for team-specific previews and more throughout the coming weeks.

BIG SHOES TO FILL

Some of the most decorated players in York-Adams football history played their final high school games in 2022 and will be playing at the next level this fall. Hanover quarterback Chase Roberts, who broke the YAIAA career passing yardage record in his final game for the Nighthawks, is now at Susquehanna University. York High’s record-setting duo of running back Jahiem White and quarterback Sam Stoner is together at West Virginia.

York Suburban’s Mikey Bentivegna, who ran for a whopping 2,395 yards and scored 38 total touchdowns for the Trojans last year, earned the chance to play his final high school contest over Memorial Day weekend at the Big 33 all-star game. So did Dallastown’s Kenny Johnson, who went home with the MVP after catching the game-winning touchdown for Team Pennsylvania against Team Maryland. Both players will play college football in Pittsburgh this season, with Johnson at Pitt and Bentivegna at FCS Duquesne.

White and Bentivegna won Offensive Player of the Year honors in their respective YAIAA divisions last fall. Spring Grove’s Andrew Osmun, the Division I Defensive Player of the Year, is now at Fordham. New Oxford’s Brittyn Eakins was D-II’s top defender but will play running back at Morehead State. Division III DPOY Ryder Noel (Delone Catholic) signed with Susquehanna as a wide receiver, while Co-Offensive Player of the Year Anthony Torres (York Tech) has also graduated.

FAMILIAR FACES

Delone Catholic’s Brady Dettinburn, who shared D-III Offensive Player of the Year honors with Torres in 2022, is the only top honoree back for this season. The 1,145-yard rusher will share the backfield once again with fellow running back Gage Zimmerman and quarterback Denver Ostrum. That trio helped lead the Squires to a 7-4 record and a 7-0 division mark last year, but is hoping for more when it matters this time around.

New Oxford is in a similar position, as the Colonials rolled through Division II last year before getting upset in their first playoff game. All-purpose standout Idriz Ahmetovic and top receiver Brennan Holmes highlight the returning core. Perhaps Dover, which brings back quarterback Aric Campbell and all-star receiver Thomas Smyser, can challenge for the D-II crown.

Central York has been the class of Division I for several years, and while continued dominance will be no sure thing with the Panthers losing the majority of last year’s starters, running back Juelz Goff has all the tools to carry an offense. The Pitt commit ran for 1,614 yards last season and even shined as a wildcat quarterback at times. Head coach Gerry Yonchiuk’s group also brings back D-I first team all-star guard Trevor Wentz, defensive end Collin Glassmyer, linebacker Domenic Grove, cornerback Saxton Suchanic and kicker Matthew Parker.

York High’s David Warde and Dallastown’s Michael Scott emerged as all-star wide receivers last season and will headline their respective offenses as juniors. Spring Grove senior Michael Hershey was a first team all-star on both the offensive and defensive line in 2022. Then there’s Littlestown’s senior trio of QB Alex Popoff, RB Colby Hahn and WR Zyan Herr, which hopes to lead the Thunderbolts past Delone Catholic to the top of D-III. And there’s no telling which other players will make the leap and help turn their teams into playoff contenders.

SIDELINE SHUFFLE

The league will have six new head coaches this fall, including a slew of first-timers. Spring Grove’s Tom Trone and Hanover’s Jarrel Burnett were both assistants at South Western a season ago before taking over a program for the first time. Trone replaces Will Thompson, who stepped down after one year with the Rockets, while Burnett joins a Hanover program that played nearly all of last season without a head coach.

York Tech and Fairfield will both have new leaders in 2023. The Spartans, which finished at the bottom of D-III last season, turned to Seth Mathena following Matt Glennon’s resignation in the winter. The Green Knights hired Jake Johnson to replace Jason Thurston in April, but Johnson resigned in the summer amid concerns about participation numbers. Larry Devilbiss will assume the brunt of coaching responsibilities for Fairfield, which went 2-8 with 18 players on its roster last season.

Littlestown will be led by someone other than Mike Lippy for the first time since 2002, as the longtime coach stepped down this spring after 20 seasons. In his place will be Corey Bittle, a graduate of the school who had been on Lippy’s staff since 2004 and most recently served as the Thunderbolts’ defensive coordinator.

West York, meanwhile, has brought back Ron Miller, the architect of the program’s brilliant run on the gridiron from 2006-14. The Bulldogs went 86-25 and won seven division titles in those nine seasons but have not posted a winning record since Miller stepped down. Miller coached at Dallastown from 2018-21, going 14-22 with no playoff appearances, before sitting out last season. He’ll remain a teacher at Dallastown, but his sights are set on bringing West York’s program back to prominence.

NEW-LOOK KICKOFF

This season’s schedule will follow a familiar rhythm, with three weeks of non-division play followed by seven weeks of divisional action. Opening weekend, however, is set to feature an exciting new twist with the York Rose Bowl showcase at York Suburban.

New Trojans athletic director Ron Coursey organized similar events while holding the same position at Woodland Hills in Pittsburgh in 2019 and 2021. He moved to Chambersburg last year and put together the Chambersburg Peach Bowl, which featured multiple local teams. This year’s event will feature two games Friday evening and three contests Saturday, with York Tech and York High joining host York Suburban in action.

York Tech will be the first YAIAA team to begin its 2023 campaign when it kicks off against James Buchanan at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at York Suburban. The Trojans will follow that night at 8:30, while York High has a highly-anticipated clash against Harrisburg at 8:30 the next night. The league’s other 19 teams all have 7 p.m. contests that Friday, including South Western at Susquehannock and Northeastern at Dover in cross-divisional action.

It’s been a long offseason, and anticipation has built slowly throughout the summer. But the wait is almost over.