York Suburban set to host York Rose Bowl high school football showcase

The opening weekend of the local high school football season will have a distinct new flavor, and anticipation is on the rise with one month until kickoff.

The York Rose Bowl showcase will feature five games at York Suburban High School on Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. The host Trojans will cap off a Friday night doubleheader, with three high-profile showdowns to follow on a busy Saturday.

York Tech and James Buchanan will kick off the festivities at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with York Suburban hosting East Pennsboro at 8:30. Saturday’s action begins with Philadelphia powerhouse Imhotep Charter squaring off against Life Christian (Va.) at 2:30 p.m., followed by Steelton Highspire and Pittsburgh-based Imani Christian at 5:30. In the final game of the showcase, York High will face reigning PIAA Class 6A runner-up Harrisburg at 8:30.

York Suburban athletic director Ron Coursey first organized an event of this magnitude in 2019 and 2021 while at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh. The original showcase, which featured six contests between Western Pennsylvania teams and opponents from outside the area, was a smashing success and inspired Coursey to keep aiming higher.

“I would describe this event as a celebration of high school football,” Coursey said. “It’s something that we take tremendous pride in, in terms of bringing high-level teams both in the area and out of the area together … with high-level games, with high-level players, with high-level coaching.”

Coursey was Chambersburg’s AD last August when the school hosted the Chambersburg Peach Bowl, and when he took the same position at Suburban over the winter, he knew he wanted to bring the showcase with him. The Rose Bowl moniker draws on the famous college football game and York’s nickname as the White Rose City.

Day passes will be $10 for adults and $5 for students, Coursey said, and games will be streamed pay-per-view on the Roxamore Sports Network.

York High coach Russ Stoner, who was hired in 2016 when Coursey was the school’s athletic director, has become a regular in these events. His Bearcats played Pittsburgh Central Catholic in 2019 and Woodland Hills in 2022. While York High came up short in both contests, the Bearcats took plenty of positives away from those experiences.

Up next is a battle with Harrisburg, which stormed through the District 3 Class 6A playoffs and ultimately played for a state title last fall. It’ll be the first matchup between the two inner-city schools since 2015 — they were slated to meet in the 2020 playoffs before a COVID outbreak forced Harrisburg to forfeit — and Stoner hopes to rekindle the series as a tradition.

“Coach (Calvin Everett) has done a great job at Harrisburg, putting them in great situations, and we’re working extremely hard here to continue to try to grow the York City football program,” Stoner said. “So it should be a great night for everybody, and hopefully we can stay with them and give them a game and it’s something we can do year in and year out.”

The York Suburban School District has supported Coursey’s initiative, and the Trojan football team is thrilled to be part of the showcase. Head coach Josh Fry’s group is coming off a memorable campaign that featured Suburban’s first playoff win since 1986, and the team has a big opportunity against East Pennsboro, which also reached the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals a season ago.

York Tech suffered a 22-20 loss at James Buchanan in Week 1 last year en route to a 1-9 season. The Spartans will be led by first-year coach Scott Mathena in the rematch, which opens the jam-packed weekend.

The rosters at both Imhotep Charter and Life Christian are traditionally loaded with college football talent, and the teams’ Saturday afternoon clash is sure to attract invested visitors from both Philadelphia and the Richmond, Virginia, area. Steel-High competed in the event last year and went on to win the PIAA Class A title, while Imani Christian is also a repeat participant.

York High’s late kickoff against Harrisburg begins a stretch of three daunting non-conference games, as the Bearcats will play Hempfield and Carlisle — both District 3 Class 6A playoff teams in 2022 — before beginning their York-Adams Division I schedule. But with stiff competition comes increased exposure, which is a tenet of Stoner’s approach to the program.

“When we show film to college coaches, they watch film against teams that are playing for state championships and playing for district championships,” Stoner said. “Ultimately, our goal is to put kids into college, do things the right way and bring great pride back to York City, so for us, I’m always going to frontload (our schedule) because it’s a challenge.”

While Coursey has moved around to several different jobs in recent years, he plans to stay in York and continue to grow this annual showcase in the area. He’s confident in the positive impact it can have not only on York Suburban and other local football programs, but the city and county on a larger scale.

“What I’m really looking forward to is just bringing these different styles of football and these different area teams into York so they can experience … just how cool this area is, how cool the city is, how unique the county is,” Coursey said. “I’m really looking forward to showing off everything York is and everything York has to offer. I think it’s gonna be really cool.”