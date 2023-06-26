Bittle looks to bring energy, excitement as new Littlestown football coach

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

When the Littlestown football program celebrated its 75th anniversary last season, it was a special night for everyone involved. A packed house awaited the team before its York-Adams League opener against local rival Hanover.

The memory won’t soon be forgotten by Corey Bittle, the team’s defensive coordinator for many years under head coach Mike Lippy. The Thunderbolts put on a clinic that night, routing the Nighthawks by a 50-6 margin.

“There was a lot of energy in that stadium that night,” Bittle said. “And we had some things go our way right away that night and it was just to build off of that. Having those fans there to support you was good.”

With Lippy’s somewhat unexpected retirement in May after 20 seasons at the helm, Bittle is looking to further elevate one of the better small-school programs in the area. He was officially hired as the Bolts' new head coach last week.

“Coach Lippy decided it was time to retire and I just felt that I should apply for the job,” said Bittle, a 1988 graduate of Littlestown. “I’ve been involved with the program for many years. I worked under Coach (George) Shue and Coach (Chris) Hull and then I kind of got out of it for a few years to focus on my education. Then I got back into it in 2003 when Coach Lippy took over.”

While the move from Lippy — who tallied 142 victories during his tenure — to Bittle will be a new wrinkle for the program, Bittle expects to employ many of the same schemes that have proven successful under his old boss over the past two decades.

“Coach Lippy and I … we are very much the same, and we are also very different,” Bittle said in reference to the way they think about the game. “My goal is to try to separate the good and the bad from both of those and just go from there.”

The X’s and O’s may be familiar to the program under the first-year head coach, but Bittle is looking to leave his mark on the squad with a focus on fun and positivity.

“With any high school sport, I think there is a lot of energy that is needed for the coaches, players and the fans,” said Bittle, who is also a social studies teacher in the Littlestown school district. “And that is something that we’re going to focus on in the beginning. We’re looking to bring the energy and positive thoughts and make that contagious.

“I want the kids to come to practice every day looking to get better, and some of that will be on the coaches coming with some energy and some passion and creating a fun environment. My goal as a coach and as a social studies teacher is to make sure kids want to come back the next day. There are a lot of things in football that are just hard and people don’t want to do them, but this is a sport where people want to play and have fun, so let’s just try to make every day fun.”

For a lot of players and fans, of course, the most fun comes when a team is winning games week after week. And Bittle's team will have the returning talent to make that happen. Rising senior quarterback Alex Popoff threw for over 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, while receiver Zyan Herr amassed 700 receiving yards and tallied 10 total touchdowns as the Bolts finished the 2022 campaign with a 6-4 mark. Littlestown went 6-1 in York-Adams Division III behind only Delone Catholic.

“Winning is fun and the ultimate goal is to win,” Bittle said. “Anytime you have your quarterback returning, that makes things easier. Alex is just a nature on-field leader, so that will definitely help the situation. And when you have guys that can make plays and have speed, like Zyan and Colby Hahn and others, that doesn’t hurt either.”