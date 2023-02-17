Local stars Bentivegna, Johnson selected to Big 33 all-star football game

York-Adams League football standouts Mikey Bentivegna and Kenny Johnson have been selected to compete in the Big 33 all-star game, a historic showcase featuring the top high school players in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The seniors from York Suburban and Dallastown were among 38 players named to Team Pennsylvania's roster, which was announced Friday during a press conference at Bishop McDevitt High School. Bentivegna was one of two running backs named to the team, while Johnson was among four wide receivers selected.

The 66th annual Big 33 game will kick off at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Biship McDevitt's Rocco Ortenzio Stadium, the second-year home of the event, which has long been called "The Super Bowl of High School Football."

Johnson, a University of Pittsburgh signee, hauled in 43 receptions for 659 yards in his senior season at Dallastown. He scored nine total touchdowns, including four in an October shootout against York High. The Wildcats finished 4-6, but Johnson was one of the most potent threats in the York-Adams League all season.

Bentivegna put together one of the most productive campaigns in league history, amassing 2,395 rushing yards and scoring 38 total touchdowns in 12 contests. In leading York Suburban to its first playoff win since 1986, the senior ran for a school-record 382 yards with a whopping six touchdowns before taking a seat in the third quarter. Bentivegna is listed at 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds on the Big 33 roster, and his size became a complicating factor in his college recruitment. After mulling a handful of offers, though, the Trojans star announced his commitment to Division I FCS program Duquesne last Saturday.

Johnson and Bentivegna played together at York Suburban for two seasons before Johnson transferred to Dallastown in 2021. During their freshman year, the Trojans went 10-0 in the regular season and captured the York-Adams Division II title before falling in the district quarterfinals.

Other District 3 players selected to the game include Bishop McDevitt wide receiver Tyshawn Russell (a South Carolina pledge), offensive lineman Gabe Arena (Virginia Tech) and defensive tackle Riley Robell (James Madison); Harrisburg defensive end Terrell Reynolds (undeclared) and linebacker Amir Jones (East Stroudsburg); and Central Dauphin East defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson (Nebraska).

Bentivegna and Johnson were among nine York-Adams League players to earn all-state honors in December. They joined York High running back Jahiem White and quarterback Sam Stoner; Central York running back Juelz Goff and linebacker Domenic Grove; Spring Grove safety Andrew Osmun; New Oxford cornerback Idriz Ahmetovic; and Dover wide receiver Thomas Smyser.

