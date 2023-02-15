West York brings back Ron Miller as head football coach

The West York football program is hiring a familiar face as its new head coach, as the school district approved the return of Ron Miller at a board meeting Tuesday and officially announced the move Wednesday.

Miller's run with the Bulldogs from 2006-14 was one of the most successful in York-Adams League history. West York posted an 86-25 record across his nine seasons, won seven Division II titles and captured a District 3 championship in 2008, among other achievements.

Now he's back to try and build the program back to prominence.

Since Miller left following the 2014 season for family reasons, West York has not posted a winning record in eight years and has reached the playoffs just once. The Bulldogs went 5-31 in four seasons under Ivan Quinones, including 0-10 in 2021 and 2-8 in 2022 before Quinones resigned in November to take a job as a private investigator.

West York's strong tradition predates Miller — the Bulldogs were 152-97-3 from 1982-2005 under Terry Bupp, a Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer, and won two district titles during that time.

Miller returned to the local high school coaching ranks at Dallastown in 2018, posting a 14-22 record in four seasons with no playoff appearances before resigning for personal reasons after a 2021 campaign in which the Wildcats went 6-4. At the time, he wasn't sure about a return to coaching, but he's back with the Bulldogs after sitting out just one season. He will remain an alternative education teacher at Dallastown during the day.

“We had several highly-qualified candidates for the position," school board president Lynn Kohler said in a press release, "but throughout the interview process, it was clear that Coach Miller has an undeniable passion and excitement for West York.”

Miller, 52, is in the Hall of Fame both at West York and at Susquehanna University, where he played offensive line and also served as offensive coordinator before taking over the Bulldogs for the first time. His 2008 district title began a run of four district semifinal appearances in five years, and he was named District 3 Coach of the Year in 2012.

West York had 53 players on its roster in 2022, a notable spike after averaging less than 30 in several seasons just prior. The Bulldogs will replace several seniors but bring back two Division II all-star honorable mentions — quarterback Mark Walker and center Slade Moore — this fall.

Rebuilding a football program can take several seasons. But West York believes Miller is just the man for the job.

Spring Grove, Hanover, Fairfield and York Tech also had head coaching vacancies this offseason.