Nine York-Adams League football players earn all-state selections

Nine standout York-Adams League football players were selected to Pennsylvania all-state teams in their respective classifications on Friday.

York High quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White; Central York running back Juelz Goff and linebacker Domenic Grove; and Dallastown wide receiver Kenny Johnson were all named all-state honorees in Class 6A. Spring Grove safety Andrew Osmun, New Oxford cornerback Idriz Ahmetovic and Dover wide receiver Thomas Smyser were honored in Class 5A, while York Suburban running back Mikey Bentivegna made the 4A all-state team.

Votes and nominations came from sports writers from across Pennsylvania. All-state honorees in Class 1A, 2A and 3A were announced Thursday, but no York-Adams League players were on those squads.

White, who also earned York-Adams Division I Offensive Player of the Year among other postseason awards, earned all-state honors for the third straight season. The 5-foot-9 running back rushed for 1,918 yards and 29 touchdowns on 189 carries in just 10 games. He added 428 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and he also scored on a kick return and interception this season. In one game against Dallastown, he amassed 417 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns (six rushing plus a pick-six).

Stoner completed 68% of his passes this season for 2,051 yards and 25 touchdowns against six interceptions. He became York High's career passing leader in the same contest White broke the Bearcats' rushing record. And the duo will pair together at West Virginia, where White committed last December and Stoner signed as a preferred walk-on this month.

Goff was named to the 6A all-state team as an "athlete" after an incredibly versatile and productive junior season. He tallied 1,611 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing, 335 yards and three scores receiving and two more scores on kick returns.

Grove, a junior linebacker, finished the season with 143 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks for Central York. The Panthers finished 10-2 and went unbeaten in Division I for the fourth straight season. They survived a thrilling playoff game against York High before running into a buzz saw in Harrisburg, which eventually reached the state final.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who signed with Pittsburgh this month, was also an all-state selection last year. The Dallastown senior caught 42 passes for 724 yards and scored nine total touchdowns including rushing and returning scores. The Wildcats went 5-5 and narrowly missed the district playoffs.

Osmun was named Division I's Defensive Player of the Year and signed with Fordham as a defensive back. The Spring Grove standout recorded 82 tackles, a sack and an interception as teams often avoided him in the passing game. Osmun also played quarterback, moonlighted at running back and handled kicks and punts for the Rockets, who finished 5-5.

Ahmetovic did it all for Division II champion New Oxford, leading the league with seven interceptions while also being a key all-purpose weapon on offense. He earned division all-star honors as a kicker as well. The Colonials went 8-3 overall, earning a home playoff game but falling short against Northern York.

Smyser was the leading receiver in the York-Adams League, racking up 1,170 yards on 59 catches with nine touchdowns. The junior, who also had four interceptions as a defensive back, helped lead Dover to a 9-3 record after the Eagles went 1-9 last season. The program won its first playoff game since 2013.

And Bentivegna had the most statistically dominant season of anybody in the league. The York Suburban senior running back posted a jaw-dropping 3,265 return yards — 2,385 rushing, 431 receiving, 449 returning — and scored 37 total touchdowns (32 on the ground). In the Trojans' first playoff win since 1986, Bentivegna rushed for a school-record 382 yards and six touchdowns on just 13 carries in a 41-6 runaway against Donegal.

Another York County player, Northern York's Cole Bartram, made the Class 5A all-state team as an athlete. The junior ran for 1,683 yards and 17 touchdowns while tallying 148 tackles on defense.