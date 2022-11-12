York-Adams League football playoff roundup: New Oxford ends season vs. Northern York

New Oxford’s stellar 2022 season slipped away with a 20-7 loss to Northern York in the PIAA District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals on Friday night.

The shorthanded No. 3-seed Colonials scored in the opening minutes but never added on against the No. 11-seed Polar Bears, who prevailed on the road for the second straight week. Northern York (8-4) also beat No. 6-seed South Western by a point in the opening round.

York-Adams Division II champion New Oxford (8-3) was without leading rusher and D-II Defensive Player of the Year Brittyn Eakins due to a leg injury. But the Colonials’ defense, the best in the York-Adams League this season, forced a fumble on the second play from scrimmage. Quarterback Jett Moore scored an 8-yard touchdown on New Oxford’s first offensive snap.

Northern York managed only a field goal in the first half, and the Colonials went into the locker room up 7-3. But the hosts fumbled on the third-quarter kickoff, and the Polar Bears’ Joel McClintock fell on the ball as it bounced into the end zone. They never trailed again, adding a third-quarter field goal by Mason Yohn and a 12-yard touchdown run by Cole Bartram with 3:45 remaining.

Bartram ran for 140 yards and a score on 27 carries for Northern York, which will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Exeter Township and Dover in the district semifinals.

New Oxford was one of three York-Adams League teams eliminated Friday night, as York Suburban lost at Class 4A power Manheim Central and York High fell against 6A rival Central York. Here’s the rundown.

CLASS 6A

Central York 51, York High 44: The offenses went back and forth all night, scoring 13 total touchdowns and matching each other on two-point conversions. The No. 2-seed Panthers (10-1) held a narrow lead most of the way, including 23-22 at halftime, but the No. 7-seed Bearcats (6-4) went blow for blow with the team that had just clinched the York-Adams Division I title against them two weeks ago.

Juelz Goff had 274 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns — 26 carries for 171 yards and two scores, three catches for 103 yards and two scores — and Nasir Still added 84 yards and a rushing touchdown to his 159 passing yards with three TDs. York High’s Jahiem White, meanwhile, ran 32 times for 328 yards and three touchdowns in his swan song for the Bearcats.

Neither offense was stopped in the second half until the final minute. After York High let Central York’s Nigier DeWitt score a touchdown with 1:40 left, the Bearcats blocked the extra point and got the ball back down just seven points. White led the offense down to the goal line, but the season came down to fourth-and-goal from the 4, and the Panthers’ defense stood tall.

Central York will host either No. 3-seed Harrisburg or No. 6-seed Wilson next Friday. Those teams have a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff at Harrisburg.

CLASS 5A

No. 7 Dover (9-2) at No. 2 Exeter Township (10-0): Kickoff was moved from Friday night to 7 p.m. Saturday so the game could be played on dryer grass at Exeter Township. This story will be updated.

The visiting Eagles won their second-ever playoff game last weekend against Garden Spot, 40-21, but the host Eagles are 10-0 entering their defense of the District 3 Class 5A title.

CLASS 4A

Manheim Central 63, York Suburban 14: The No. 7-seed Trojans were never in this game, trailing 21-0 after the first quarter and 49-7 at halftime. The second-seeded Barons ran the ball at will, with star tailback Brycen Armold amassing 250 rushing yards and six touchdowns of 5, 10, 46, 41, 27 and 41 yards. He had 206 yards and five scores at intermission.

Manheim Central bottled up Bentivegna in the first half (25 yards on 14 carries) before he finished with 126 yards on 25 attempts. Quarterback Rylan Bratton went 11-of-23 with 250 yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions for York Suburban (7-5). Alex Kefauver scored on an 84-yard catch and run with 3:08 left in the first half, and Dakota Shue added a 66-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter.

The Barons (10-1) will host third-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg next Friday. The Trojans will look to carry momentum into next season after advancing in the playoffs for the first time since 1986.